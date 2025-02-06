GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Across the country, meteorologists provide essential weather information that helps Canadians make informed decisions about their health, safety, and economic prosperity. With Canadians experiencing more frequent and severe weather events, timely and accurate weather information is critically important.

To meet the current and future need for skilled meteorologists, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, is announcing the Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorology Awards Program. The program represents an investment of $648,000 in scholarship funds for eligible students entering studies that support the development of future meteorologists, supporting approximately 80 scholarships.

For more than 150 years, Environment and Climate Change Canada has provided Canadians with quality weather forecasting services. As climate change and technology enhance the demand for Canadian meteorological expertise, the Government of Canada is stepping up to help train the next generation of meteorologists. Upon graduation, students will be eligible to apply for Environment and Climate Change Canada's meteorology training program.

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorology Awards will provide 80 scholarships over four years to students enrolled in atmospheric science at one of the following eligible universities:

Quotes

"Young people are the leaders of tomorrow. This new scholarship will provide financial support so that they can pursue careers in meteorology and climatology, helping Canada address the current and future impacts of climate change."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

There are six universities in Canada that provide the required courses for candidates to qualify as meteorologists with Environment and Climate Change Canada. Whether they are a first-time applicant, already in a Bachelor of Science program and are looking for a change, or looking to return to higher education, they may benefit from the program.

that provide the required courses for candidates to qualify as meteorologists with Environment and Climate Change Canada. Whether they are a first-time applicant, already in a Bachelor of Science program and are looking for a change, or looking to return to higher education, they may benefit from the program. Environment and Climate Change Canada is Canada's authoritative and trusted source for severe weather alerts, as well as water, ice, and climate data.

authoritative and trusted source for severe weather alerts, as well as water, ice, and climate data. Meteorologists are highly trained atmospheric scientists who monitor and forecast the weather. They work in teams across the country at operational prediction centres, as well as in research and development roles and service roles in major centres.

Preference will be given to learners who identify as part of one or more of Equity Deserving Groups, including Indigenous persons, members of a visible minority, persons with disabilities, and women.

Universities Canada will manage and administer the scholarship program on behalf of Environment and Climate Change Canada.

will manage and administer the scholarship program on behalf of Environment and Climate Change Canada. Environment and Climate Change Canada's recruitment process involves a formal application, written assessment, and an interview to assess competencies, knowledge, and abilities. Successful applicants may also need to complete our Meteorologist Occupational Training Program, which involves classroom learning.

Associated links

