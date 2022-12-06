REGINA, SK, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The report by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan, outlining its proposed changes to the province's federal electoral map, was tabled in the House of Commons today. The report, which was sent to the Speaker of the House of Commons through the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, will be reviewed by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs.

Tasked with redrawing the boundaries for the 14 federal electoral districts in Saskatchewan, the Commission proposes significant changes to the province's electoral map.

In setting the new boundaries, the Commission sought to, as best as possible, maintain population equality among electoral districts while respecting communities of interest or identity and the historical patterns of previous boundaries and maintaining a manageable geographic size for each electoral district. The Commission also gathered feedback at public hearings held across the province between June 20 and July 14, 2022. All these factors are reflected in the report tabled in the House today.

When drawing the boundaries for the 14 electoral districts, we sought input from over 300 groups, individuals and organizations and received advice from hundreds of citizens and organizations across the province. The Commission is satisfied that it has balanced its statutory obligations with the views of the people of Saskatchewan in striving for the goal of effective representation. The Commission is grateful to those who provided written and oral representations and wishes to thank them for their participation in this important democratic process, said the Honourable Justice Georgina Jackson, chair of the three-member commission.

