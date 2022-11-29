New Federal Electoral Map for Prince Edward Island Tabled in the House of Commons

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The report by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Prince Edward Island, outlining its proposed changes to the province's federal electoral map, was tabled in the House of Commons today. The report, which was sent to the Speaker of the House of Commons through the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, will be reviewed by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs.

The Commission was tasked with proposing new boundaries that, as best as possible, maintain population equality while taking into consideration social and geographic factors including respect for communities of interest or identity and historical patterns of previous boundaries. These criteria, along with the public feedback gathered at public hearings held between June 7 and June 9, 2022, all factored into the report tabled in the House today.

"When drawing the boundaries for the province's 4 electoral districts, we determined that creating districts with close proximity to the electoral quota was better suited in this small province than placing emphasis on equal geographical size. We have recommended that there be no changes to the names of any of the federal electoral districts. The Commission is satisfied that this approach will be best suited for the electors of Prince Edward Island," said the Honourable John K. Mitchell , chair of the three-member commission.

