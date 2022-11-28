NEW FEATURE EXHIBITION - Our Climate Quest kicks off its cross-Canada tour in Montréal

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -

Overview

Environment-minded exhibition Our Climate Quest: Small steps to big change showing at the Montréal Science Centre until April 9, 2023 .

showing at the Montréal Science Centre until . Montréal Science Centre to host the exhibition's Canadian debut.

An action-oriented experience for youth ages 4 to 18 designed to raise awareness about sustainable habits to fight climate change.

experience for designed to raise awareness about to fight climate change. Feature exhibition showing in parallel with Dinosaurs Around the World and the Science Centre's permanent exhibitions. Buy tickets.

Engaging Canadian Youth in Climate Action

While delegates of the 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) meet in Montréal this coming December 7 to 15 to forge new solutions to protect nature, the Science Centre hosts an all-new feature exhibition on climate change.

Our Climate Quest: Small steps to big change invites youth ages 4 to 18 to become change makers and take climate action. This highly engaging, awareness-raising experience features interactive activities and scientific content that let young audiences learn how adopting sustainable habits in their everyday life can make them true protectors of the environment!

"Science continues to be at the heart of our fight against climate change. It makes all the sense in the world for the Science Centre to host this exhibition and help young people take on climate action together. The exhibition makes a tremendous amount of information truly accessible. It promises to offer everyone an impactful visit experience with lots of relevant takeaways!" said Cybèle Robichaud, Montréal Science Centre Director.

Pertinence and Purpose

How do your choices in the grocery aisle impact the environment? How do you recognize eco-friendly clothing? How do energy savings stack up when you choose public transit and active transportation? Designed as a series of games and quizzes, the exhibition lets visitors explore all sorts of answers across different zones each with their own theme.

Visitors can also attend the Climate Action Show, an immersive, multimedia theatre presentation that showcases the innovative climate actions of Canadian scientists, members of Indigenous communities, and change actors that use technology to make real changes and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Using touchscreen tablets, audience members help move the action along making every Climate Action Show performance one of a kind!

Our Climate Quest: Small steps to big change is a production of Science North made possible with the support of the Government of Canada. Our Climate Quest will tour across Canada until 2025.

"We are so grateful to the government of Canada for their support which has allowed Science North to engage Canadian youth with hands-on learning experiences to improve their understand of climate change," said Science North CEO, Ashley Larose. "As Our Climate Quest begins its cross-country tour it will empower today's youth, helping them understand how they can take meaningful climate action in order to make small steps to big change," added Larose.

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 700,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive approach and for showcasing local innovation and know-how. Its partners are Volvo, Telus, and La Presse+.

SOURCE Centre des sciences de Montréal

For further information: Kaven Gauthier, Public Relations Manager Old Port of Montréal Corporation, Cell: 514 838-4593, [email protected]