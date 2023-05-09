TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - ABC Life Literacy Canada is pleased to unveil the newest workbook from its HSBC Family Literacy First program, supported by HSBC Bank Canada.

The workbook, entitled "Chug-a Chug-a Choo Choose", includes a story and four new activities that teach children how to compare costs and identify needs and wants. It can be downloaded for free at FamilyLiteracyFirst.ca in English, French and Simplified Chinese. This latest workbook brings the total number of learning modules to 17, seven of which focus on family financial literacy.

HSBC Family Literacy First was created in 2015 to bring together parents and children to have fun while learning as a family. The program offers more than 130 free downloadable stories and literacy activities for families with children aged six to 11.

"We're so pleased to be able to share this new resource to help families improve their financial literacy skills," says Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "Thanks to the generous support of HSBC Bank Canada, we're able to help parents gain the confidence to make smart financial decisions for their families while also teaching children how to successfully manage money."

"Helping young people and families develop financial literacy is crucial," says David Kuo, Head of Branch Network, Ontario, HSBC Canada. "We are proud to support ABC Life Literacy's newest workbook to help Canadians learn to manage their money and increase their financial capability for the future."

In addition to the new workbook, the HSBC Family Literacy First Fund is open and accepting applications. This award is presented to Canadian organizations that are making significant contributions to the field of family financial literacy. The award honours programs that empower families to develop their financial literacy skills together and could serve as a model for other organizations to adapt. There are four awards of $2,500 each and funds can be invested into the program and/or applied to program improvement.

The HSBC Family Literacy First Fund is accepting applications until July 4, 2023.

To learn more about the award, the program, or to access the workbook and activities, visit FamilyLiteracyFirst.ca .

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada is a national charitable organization that champions literacy by empowering adult learners, raising awareness, and supporting the adult learning sector. We develop and support the use of foundational learning materials and help to build the capacity of the sector by convening and connecting the adult literacy community, and advocating for skills programming. We envision a Canada where everyone has the skills and opportunities to fully participate in learning, life, and work. For more information about literacy in Canada and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca .

About HSBC Bank Canada

HSBC Bank Canada, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc, is the leading international bank in the country. We help companies and individuals across Canada to do business and manage their finances here and internationally through four businesses: Commercial Banking, Wealth and Personal Banking, Global Banking, and Markets and Securities Services.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC Bank Canada, is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories. With assets of US$2,990bn at 31 March 2023, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations.

