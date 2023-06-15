New Exhibit Invites Visitors to Learn About Aquatic Species at Risk and the Threats They Face in Atlantic Canada

GREENWICH, PE, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation and Fisheries and Oceans Canada are thrilled to be collaborating with Parks Canada on a new exhibit at the Greenwich Interpretation Centre in PEI National Park, featuring aquatic species at risk in Atlantic Canada.

Atlantic Canada is known for having some of the most stunning marine ecosystems on the planet, and within those ecosystems are many incredible marine species that call our waters home. Some aquatic species face an uncertain future due to human impact and unprecedented global challenges such as climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. With the launch of this engaging Aquatic Species at Risk exhibit, the partners aim to increase awareness of ongoing threats to these species and galvanize conservation efforts, not just in Atlantic Canada but on a global scale.

The Aquatic Species at Risk exhibit provides a unique opportunity to come face-to-face with life-sized models of a White Shark, a Leatherback Sea Turtle, an Atlantic Wolffish, and a Winter Skate. The models are the work of artist and sculptor Doug Morse from Grand Pré, Nova Scotia.

The Aquatic Species at Risk exhibit will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 6th until September 13th, 2023, at the Greenwich Interpretation Centre at 59 Wild Rose Road, Greenwich, PE. You can also learn more about the species at risk online at www.ingeniumcanada.org/species-at-risk .

Quotes

"Through our partnership with Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation, and with support from Parks Canada, we are pleased to provide Canadians with engaging educational opportunities to learn about the challenges faced by aquatic species at risk in Atlantic Canada. Together, we can protect these species and inspire the next generation of stewards for Canada's aquatic resources."

- The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Ingenium is known across the country for creating engaging, family-friendly exhibitions about key issues of our time. We're thrilled to bring the important issue of Species at Risk to the forefront through this new exhibition at the Greenwich Interpretation Centre – inspiring visitors to take action to protect species at risk."

- Christina Tessier, CEO, Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

"Conservation and the recovery of species at risk is a priority for the Government of Canada, and Parks Canada is a recognized leader in the field. By increasing awareness of threats to species such as the Leatherback Sea Turtle and Atlantic Wolffish, Parks Canada is helping to galvanize conservation efforts across Atlantic Canada and beyond Canada's borders. Biodiversity loss is a global crisis, and increasing public knowledge of these threatened aquatic species is one key to halting and reversing the loss of nature."

- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

About Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation in Ottawa — the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Its lngenium Centre houses an exceptional collection of artifacts, a research institute, and a digital innovation lab. Our museums, digital content, outreach programs, travelling exhibitions, and collaborative spaces help to educate, entertain, and engage audiences across Canada and around the world. Our mandate is to bring science literacy and inspiration to people in Canada of all ages, abilities, identities, and backgrounds.

About the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)

On behalf of the people of Canada, we are responsible for safeguarding our waters and managing Canada's fisheries and oceans resources under the Oceans Act and the modernized Fisheries Act. Through sound science and in collaboration with Indigenous communities, we protect our oceans and other aquatic ecosystems from the negative impacts of aquatic invasive species and human activities. Under the Species at Risk Act (SARA), we produce recovery strategies and action plans for aquatic species at risk listed as endangered or threatened, which detail the specific steps that need to be taken to protect them.

About Parks Canada

On behalf of the people of Canada, Parks Canada protects and presents nationally significant examples of Canada's natural and cultural heritage, and fosters public understanding, appreciation and enjoyment in ways that ensure their ecological and commemorative integrity for present and future generations. Parks Canada's vision is that Canada's treasured natural and historic places will be a living legacy, connecting hearts and minds to a stronger, deeper understanding of the very essence of Canada.

