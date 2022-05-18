VICTORIA, BC, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Natural Resources Canada

Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in British Columbia and across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $3.54-million investment to the Government of British Columbia's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation to help support the installation of up to 810 EV chargers across the province.

This investment, which will make EV charging more accessible to all, is funded through the Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).

The Government of British Columbia will select recipients through a transparent process, based on demand. The EV chargers will then be installed at multi-unit residential buildings, workplaces or facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by October 2023. Funding will be made available through existing provincial programs, specifically the CleanBC Go Electric EV Charger Rebate and Fleets programs.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 proposes to invest an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government's purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government's objective of adding 50,000 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada's network, Budget 2022 also provides an additional $400 million to Natural Resources Canada to continue deploying zero-emission vehicle infrastructure by extending the ZEVIP to March 2027, complemented by $500 million that Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest in large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue generating and in the public interest.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in British Columbia, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

"With electric vehicles representing 13 percent of all new light-duty vehicles sold in B.C., our province has the strongest adoption rate of electric vehicles in Canada. We're positioning ourselves to become leaders in the EV industry. We're working with our federal partners to increase rebates for home, workplace and fleet charging and making it easier and more affordable for people to make the switch to electric vehicles."

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers, coast to coast.

To date, over 136,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

