WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to achieving Canada's climate targets and keeping our air clean. That's why the Government of Canada is making sure people can be confident in purchasing, charging and driving emissions-free electric cars and across the country.

Today, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of $3.9 million in Green Economy Canada to help support the installation of up to 350 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Alberta, New Brunswick and Ontario.

This investment, which will make EV charging more accessible to all, will be funded through the Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).

The Green Economy Canada will select recipients through a transparent process, based on demand. All EV chargers will be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or in facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by March 2024.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, and providing rebates of up to $5,000 to help more Canadians buy EVs.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of Canada's ambitious climate change goals that build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Alberta, New Brunswick and Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

"It's time to walk the talk on lowering emissions in the transportation sector. That's why the federal government is helping expand EV infrastructure across the country, like these chargers across Alberta, New Brunswick and Ontario, and supporting Canadians who want to make the switch to an EV. Together, we can achieve Canada's climate goal of net zero by 2050."

"As the energy industry evolves, this investment will empower Alberta residents and businesses to lead the transition to electric vehicles and help our community take a giant step toward a sustainable and prosperous future for everyone."

"We're thrilled to have received this investment from NRCan to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by making EV charging more accessible across the country. Reducing transportation-related emissions is one of the best ways organizations can tackle climate change while saving money, engaging their employees and strengthening their reputation as good corporate citizens."



Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers, coast to coast and where Canadians live work and play.

To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

