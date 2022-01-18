EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase and drive electric vehicles (EV) in Alberta.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced today a $2-million investment to Alberta Municipalities to help support the deployment and installation of up to 260 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Alberta.

This investment, which will make purchasing an EV more accessible for organizations, will be funded through the Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).

Alberta Municipalities will select recipients through a transparent process, based on demand. After which, EV chargers will be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by October 2023.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers; installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play; and providing rebates of up to $5,000 to help more Canadians buy EVs.

These investments support Canada's target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035 and are critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals and building a cleaner, healthier future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more charging stations like the ones announced today in Alberta will allow more Canadians to be in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources.

"The Government of Canada is committed to the protection of our environment and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Electric vehicles are an important part of our work to meet Canada's climate targets. Today's announcement solidifies that commitment by building on our government's plan to provide clean and sustainable transportation options to the people in Alberta."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"The Electric Vehicle Charging Program will help forward-thinking municipalities get ready for an electric future. With this investment from the Government of Canada, our members can put their communities on the EV charging station map at no cost to their taxpayers."

Paul McLauchlin

President, Rural Municipalities of Alberta

"We are thrilled to support the Action Centre and the Electric Vehicle Charging Program. With one or two new EV charging stations, communities can see an increased economic boost and get closer to achieving their environmental and sustainability goals. With new EV charging stations, residents and visitors can charge their vehicles while at the recreation centre, library or even on main street while they shop, dine and explore."

Cathy Heron

President, Alberta Municipalities

"We are proud to lead the charge in the largest investment in EV charging stations in Alberta to date. The Municipal Climate Change Action Centre is poised to support all Alberta municipalities — large and small — to prepare for the increased demand for EV charging infrastructure. This initiative supports our mandate to reduce community greenhouse gas emissions and enable community resilience."

Trina Innes

Executive Director, Municipal Climate Change Action Centre

Related Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Joanna Sivasankaran, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 819-790-1907, [email protected]