New ETF Series of BMO Market+ International Equity Fund Launches on Cboe Canada, Broadening Suite of BMO Market+ ETF Strategies

BMO Market+ offers investors a core allocation, balancing the efficiency of broad market investing with a systematic model of fundamental equity analysis

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the launch of ETF Series units of BMO Market+ International Equity Fund (Cboe Canada: ZMPI).

ZMPI has closed its initial offering of ETF Series units and is listed and trading on Cboe Canada Inc.

The BMO Market+ International Equity Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located outside Canada and the United States or other companies that benefit from international exposure.

Further information can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions (if applicable), management fees and expenses all may be associated with BMO Mutual Funds and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF facts or simplified prospectus of the relevant BMO Mutual Fund, or ETF Series of BMO Mutual Fund before investing. BMO Mutual Funds and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, or ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant simplified prospectus.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996