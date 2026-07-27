BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program Marks 10 Years, Reaching $1 Million in Support for Canadian Women-Owned Businesses

Ten $10,000 grants awarded to women-owned businesses driving innovation, sustainability, and helping strengthen communities across Canada

Recipients receive access to tailored resources and expert guidance to support the continued growth of their businesses

BMO for Women is celebrating 10 years of empowering women-owned businesses

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- BMO, in collaboration with Deloitte, today announced the 2026 recipients of its BMO Celebrating Women grant program, an annual initiative dedicated to supporting real financial progress for women-owned businesses.

This year, BMO has awarded a total of $100,000 in grants to ten Canadian women-owned businesses recognized for innovative solutions that strengthen communities and advance at least two United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). In addition to funding, recipients will be paired with a BMO for Women business advisor for a personalized coaching session and will gain access to tailored resources designed to accelerate business growth.

"This year's BMO Celebrating Women grant program recipients represent the innovation, resilience and leadership needed to help strengthen communities and drive Canada's economy forward," said Sharon Haward-Laird, Group Head, Canadian Commercial Banking & North American Integrated Solutions, and Executive Sponsor of BMO for Women. "BMO is proud to champion their next stage of growth through targeted funding, expert guidance and valuable connections to help them accelerate their success and make real financial progress."

"Deloitte Canada is proud to support the BMO Celebrating Women grant program and the exceptional entrepreneurs it recognizes," said Emmy Babalola, Partner, Deloitte Canada. "These founders are not only building successful businesses, but they're also driving innovation, strengthening communities, and contributing to Canada's economic growth. Access to funding and support is critical at this stage, and we are excited to see how this year's recipients continue to scale their impact."

The 2026 BMO Celebrating Women grant program Canada recipients are:

Each grant recipient will also receive an invitation to a two-day BMO Celebrating Women grant Summit in Toronto this fall, where they will connect with BMO leaders and strategic partners.

This year's Summit marks the ten-year anniversary of BMO for Women, celebrating a decade of programming aimed at fostering community, and supporting the growth and success of women‑owned businesses.

To learn more about the BMO Celebrating Women grant program, visit: https://www.bmoforwomen.com/en/grant/.

About BMO for Women

BMO for Women BMO's flagship program dedicated to supporting businesses, professionals, and investors. Through specialized advice, access to capital, educational opportunities, strategic partnerships and a nationwide advocate network, BMO for Women helps clients grow their businesses, advance their careers, and build long-term financial confidence

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Madison Hunt, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996