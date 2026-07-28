BMO Named Canada's Best Retail Bank at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026

Recognition highlights BMO's commitment to helping Canadians make real financial progress through AI and digital innovation, personalized advice, and human expertise.

BMO is scaling AI to personalize client experiences, augment employee capabilities and automate processes at scale.

The bank advances the responsible use of AI through strong governance, oversight and a focus on delivering trusted outcomes for clients.

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- BMO today announced it has been named Canada's Best Retail Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026. The award recognizes the bank's client-focused strategy that combines the power of human, digital, data and AI to help Canadians make real financial progress. The recognition builds on BMO's momentum in digital and AI transformation including the scaling of AI to personalize client experiences, augment employee capabilities and automate processes at scale.

"This recognition reflects BMO's commitment to using technology to create more personalized and seamless banking experiences," said Mathew (Mat) Mehrotra, Group Head, Canadian Personal and Business Banking, BMO. "By empowering our people with the potential of digital and AI, BMO is helping Canadians make real financial progress at scale."

The award highlights BMO's commitment to:

Creating connected digital and in-person experiences that combine convenience with trusted financial advice.

Expanding value for clients through innovative rewards, partnerships and everyday banking solutions.

Advancing financial education and inclusion to help more Canadians build financial confidence.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence recognize banks and financial institutions for their achievements in strategy, innovation and client service. Winners are selected through a comprehensive evaluation process that includes award submissions and independent research conducted by Euromoney.

For more information about the Euromoney Awards, please visit: https://www.euromoney.com/awards/.

For more information on BMO's tools and resources available to help clients set, track, and manage their personal finances, please visit: www.bmo.com/main/personal/

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Anke Suwanda, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996