OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This will be more important than ever as we begin to reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, announced $220,000 to add 44 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Oakville to help establish a network of EV charging stations in high-traffic spaces.

Funding for this project comes from Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which is part of the federal government's ambitious target to have 100 percent of passenger vehicle sales be zero-emission vehicles by 2040. This investment also builds on commitments from the federal government to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

To reach this target, the Government of Canada has provided over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers for electric vehicles, as well as establishing natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. This investments also includes EV charging in more localized areas, such as apartment buildings, public places and workplaces.

The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada, as well as where they live, work and play. Support is also given for the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies, as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will make the adoption of zero-emission vehicles easier for Canadians in the transition to a low-carbon future.

Quotes

"We are providing greener options for Canadians to drive where they want to go. This is how we get to net-zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Investments in sustainable transportation are critical to building healthy, sustainable communities where we can thrive. This investment will allow electric vehicles to become more feasible in our community as charging stations will be more readily available. I'm excited to see how this new technology will benefit not only our community of Oakville, but also our environment."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Oakville

"Oakville has one of the highest electric vehicle ownerships per capita in Ontario, and providing easy access for electric vehicles through the Zero-Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Program will help decrease Oakville's overall greenhouse gas emissions. The Town of Oakville is proud to partner with the federal government to work toward a net-zero future."

Mayor Rob Burton

Town of Oakville

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Ian Cameron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

