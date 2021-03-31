OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Geographical Society, in partnership with Sound Venture Productions, is proud to announce the world broadcast premiere of Re:Location, a compelling series of four 30-minute documentaries highlighting community relocations in Canada.

From the forced relocation of Halifax's Africville to the internment and property seizure of Japanese Canadians during the Second World War, Re:Location dives into the long-lasting and multi-generational effects that loss of place can have. The Re:Location documentary series presents storylines in the classic David versus Goliath vein. They are a collection of compelling, socially relevant stories that need to be told, which clearly demonstrate how specific groups of Canadians have been targeted for relocation during different times and for different reasons.

"It's an honour for Canadian Geographic to be able to share these four important stories of community relocations in Canada," says Gilles Gagnier, Chief Operating Officer and Publisher of Canadian Geographic. "From the forced movement of Indigenous Peoples to change necessitated by industrial development, our country really is a relocation nation. The spirit of community that ultimately develops in overcoming such challenges has become part of the fabric of the Canadian experience."

Community relocations are a part of the greater story of what has and continues to shape Canada as a country. Location has the ability to connect us to our culture and give us a sense of community, it can connect us to the past and to our heritage. Using archival footage, expert interviews and conversations with affected people, Re:Location shows us that while the places may be gone, the connections to the land remains.

"I am very proud to be able to bring this important anthology to Canadians, and add to the legacy of Sound Venture's unique 30-year history as a producer of Canadian educational, cultural and historical television content," says Neil Bregman, Executive Producer of Sound Venture Productions.

The four Re:Location episodes will premiere on the Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC) at 9 p.m. EST over four successive Sundays in April, starting on Sunday, April 4. Each episode will also be rebroadcast at midnight EST. All broadcasts will be simultaneously seen on CPAC in both English and French and will be streamed at www.cpac.ca .

"CPAC is pleased to premiere this Canadian documentary series," says Colette Watson, President and General Manager at CPAC. "We pride ourselves on airing documentaries that showcase important Canadian stories and unfiltered programming to keep Canadians informed. In airing Re:Location we hope to help shine a light on past events that we can't forget in order to move forward as a country."

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. EST (rebroadcast midnight EST)

Africville

Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. EST (rebroadcast midnight EST)

The Métis of Alberta

Sunday, April 18 at 9 p.m. EST (rebroadcast midnight EST)

The internment of Japanese Canadians in WWII

Sunday, April 25 at 9 p.m. EST (rebroadcast midnight EST)

The lost villages of the St. Lawrence Seaway

The documentary series will be available on-demand at cpac.ca.

ABOUT THE CABLE PUBLIC AFFAIRS CHANNEL

CPAC is Canada's only privately-owned, commercial free, not for profit, bilingual licensed television service. Created in 1992 by a consortium of cable companies to preserve an independent editorial voice for Canada's democratic process, CPAC provides a window on Parliament, politics and public affairs in Canada and around the world. Today CPAC programming is delivered by cable, satellite and wireless distributors to approximately 10 million homes in Canada and worldwide via our online and social media platforms.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CANADIAN GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY

The RCGS is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada — its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage and its environmental, social and economic opportunities. The Society is one of Canada's largest non-profit educational organizations, comprising more than 25,000 members from across the country. The RCGS is funded primarily by membership fees and donations. The Society's Board of Governors and its program committees are composed entirely of volunteers.

ABOUT SOUND VENTURE

Sound Venture Productions is a dynamic full-service Canadian production company that creates and distributes quality arts, culture, documentary, youth, lifestyle and nature programs. We endeavor to support and create multi-faceted projects that promote our Canadian identity — past and present. Our focus is to tell uniquely Canadian stories in creative ways that educate and engage domestic and international audiences.

