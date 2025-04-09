OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) is gathering mayors of small cities in Lethbridge, Alta., to continue work on the first municipally led, integrated standards for treatment, harm reduction, recovery, prevention and enforcement services, policies and strategies. Representatives from regions across Canada will be attending this Municipal Leaders Table, from British Columbia to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Between January 2016 and September 2023, over 42,000 people living in Canada died due to apparent opioid toxicity. The overall death rate and negative impacts to health, mental health and well-being due to all substances are much higher. This takes a significant toll on communities.

Open substance use in public spaces, rising numbers of substance use–related hospitalizations and deaths, and a lack of affordable and stable housing are only a few of the challenges small cities face as they attempt to better serve the needs of their communities.

The Municipal Leaders Table being held in Lethbridge is the next phase of the initiative which started last summer at the Timmins Summit. These conversations with municipal leaders will lead to the development of standards, providing communities with a consolidated range of evidence-based options. These standards will help unlock vital government support, as well as reduce the growing polarization concerning this crisis.

What and Who

CCSA's Municipal Leaders Table in Lethbridge, Alta., with mayors and representatives from: Brantford, Brockville, Burlington, Cambridge, Campbell River, Charlottetown, Cobourg, Cornwall, Duncan City, Fredericton, Kensington, Lethbridge, Miramichi, New Westminster, North Cowichan, Orangeville, Penticton, Portage La Prairie, Powell River, Prince Albert, Prince County, Prince George, Queens, Red Deer, Stephenville, Thompson, Timmins, West Nipissing (subject to change).

When

April 14 to 16, 2025

Media Opportunities

Monday, April 14, 8:30–10:30 a.m.

Opening remarks

What We Know: CCSA CEO Dr. Alexander Caudarella

What We Know: Panel of Mayors

Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge

320 Scenic Drive South, Lethbridge, Alta.

Monday, April 14, 6:15–6:30 p.m.

Photo opportunity: All delegates

Agri-Food Hub

101 Exhibition Way South, Lethbridge, Alta.

Tuesday, April 15, 10:30–10:45 a.m.

Photo opportunity and media availability: Mayors

Hotel lobby, Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge

320 Scenic Drive South, Lethbridge, Alta.

About CCSA

CCSA was created by Parliament to provide national leadership to address substance use in Canada. A trusted counsel, we provide national guidance to decision makers by harnessing the power of research, curating knowledge and bringing together diverse perspectives.

CCSA activities and products are made possible through a financial contribution from Health Canada. The views of CCSA do not necessarily represent the views of Health Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction

Media Contact: For questions or to pre-arrange interviews, please contact: Christine LeBlanc, Senior Strategic Communications Advisor, Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, [email protected], 613-898-6343