While 80% of Canadians are increasingly interested in the microbiome, new data shows widespread confusion is preventing them from making informed dietary choices.

TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - As interest in the microbiome continues to surge globally--with the probiotics market expected to see significant expansion through 20301--a new survey from Danone Canada reveals that many Canadians are struggling to navigate the increasingly crowded gut health landscape.

The research indicates that while 80% of Canadians have become more interested in foods that promote a healthy microbiome over the past two years, widespread misconceptions are creating a significant knowledge gap. The survey uncovered a distinct "Say vs. Do" disconnect: consumers are eager to support their well-being, but common dietary confusion makes it difficult for them to translate that interest into informed, science-backed choices.

As the maker of Activia, the #1 family doctor-recommended probiotic food and beverage brand, and a pioneer in the biotics space dedicated to democratizing probiotic yogurt for over two decades, Danone Canada is committed to bridging this education gap. By empowering consumers with evidence-based information, the company aims to help Canadians cut through the noise and make confident decisions about their nutrition.

"The survey results suggest that Canadians want to support their gut health, but they are navigating a sea of conflicting dietary information," said Janna Boloten, registered dietitian and Director of Nutrition & Scientific Affairs at Danone Canada. "When nearly half the country believes that every fermented drink or yogurt is automatically a probiotic, it reveals an education opportunity to advance knowledge and support Canadians in making informed nutrition choices that can best support their health. Our goal is to provide the clarity consumers are looking for so they can make everyday choices that are truly supported by science, empowering them to take confident, proactive charge of their overall well-being."

Clarifying Common Microbiome Myths

To help consumers navigate the grocery aisle with greater confidence, Janna Boloten clarifies three of the most persistent misconceptions uncovered by the survey:

Myth #1: The Fermentation Assumption The Misconception: Nearly half of Canadians (47%) mistakenly believe that if a drink or food is "fermented" (such as kombucha or kefir), it automatically contains probiotics. The Fact: Fermented foods are indeed nutritious and have their place in a healthy diet. But not all fermented foods contain probiotics. By scientific definition, a probiotic must contain specific live microorganisms in adequate amounts to provide a proven health benefit. Many fermented foods and drinks commonly available today simply do not meet this rigorous definition. 2





Myth #2: The Supplement Misconception The Misconception: Nearly a quarter of Canadians (24%) believe that a probiotic supplement is as effective as probiotics found in whole foods. The Fact: A food-first approach often offers unique advantages. Probiotic foods, like yogurt, not only act as a natural buffer to help live cultures survive stomach acid, but they also provide essential daily nourishment--combining foundational nutrition and targeted probiotics into one convenient serving. 3





Myth #3: The "Quick Fix" Expectation

The Misconception: 4 in 10 Canadians (40%) believe probiotics are a "quick fix" for their digestive health. The Fact: There is no single quick fix for digestive health. Probiotics can be a valuable addition to a wellness routine, and they work most effectively when paired with consistent, foundational lifestyle habits, such as a diverse, fiber-rich diet, adequate hydration and daily movement. 4 What matters most is identifying a probiotic that has been shown to provide the benefits you are seeking, through research in people like you.



The Action Gap: Compelling Evidence from the Danone Survey

The research highlights exactly how this knowledge gap is impacting everyday consumer behaviour and long-term health management in Canada:

The Immunity Disconnect: While 3 in 4 Canadians (75%) correctly believe that gut health impacts the immune system, only 1 in 4 (24%) actually use probiotics for that purpose. Instead, most continue to rely on traditional standbys like Vitamin C (54%) and Vitamin D (55%). Not only does the gut absorb these essential nutrients, but the microbiome actively partners in immune function. Supporting this vital link is simple: it starts with a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, enhanced by the targeted support of probiotics.





While 3 in 4 Canadians (75%) correctly believe that gut health impacts the immune system, only 1 in 4 (24%) actually use probiotics for that purpose. Instead, most continue to rely on traditional standbys like Vitamin C (54%) and Vitamin D (55%). Not only does the gut absorb these essential nutrients, but the microbiome actively partners in immune function. Supporting this vital link is simple: it starts with a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, enhanced by the targeted support of probiotics. A Nutrition Knowledge Gap: Well over half of Canadians (58%) are unaware that the gut microbiome is established within the first few years of life, meaning parents of little ones can take advantage of this critical window to establish healthy eating habits that promote their children's gut health throughout life.





Well over half of Canadians (58%) are unaware that the gut microbiome is established within the first few years of life, meaning parents of little ones can take advantage of this critical window to establish healthy eating habits that promote their children's gut health throughout life. The Systemic Health Disconnect: While Canadians strongly connect the microbiome to digestive health (80%), there is a significant lack of awareness regarding its broader, long-term impacts. Nearly half of the country is unaware of the gut's connection to the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes (45% unaware) and its impact on the aging process (39% unaware).

"This research effectively confirms that Canadians are confused about how to best support their gut health," added Boloten. "We can use this information to develop simple, effective messages that will close the knowledge gap, and bring Canadians clarity on the daily habits that will truly make a difference for them."

Danone also offers a variety of delicious products that make it easy for consumers to support gut health and the gut microbiome in their everyday life. This includes probiotic options like Activia Probiotic Yogurt, Activia Probiotic Smoothie, Activia 0% Vanilla Probiotic Yogurt, and Activia Lactose Free Probiotic Yogurt.

For those looking to build a consistent routine, the Activia Gut Health Challenge is a simple commitment to consuming Activia twice a day for 14 days. Research shows that doing so as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle may help reduce the frequency of minor digestive issues, including bloating, gas, discomfort, and rumbling.

To learn more about biotics visit Activia.ca.

For access to resources for health care practitioners, visit https://www.activia.ca/en/resources-for-health-professionals/.

Survey Methodology

These findings are from a survey conducted by Danone from April 29th to May 1st, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,503 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is part of Danone, a leading global food and beverage company, with head offices in Toronto (ON) and Boucherville (QC). With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. As the country's largest consumer-facing certified B Corp, Danone Canada's portfolio includes iconic pioneering brands in dairy yogurt, plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages including: Activia, Oikos, Silk, Danone, Two Good, International Delight, evian and more. For more information about Danone Canada and its brands, visit Danone.ca, or LinkedIn.

Sources

About Activia Canada

Activia is part of Danone Canada, a leading health-driven food and beverage company. Since 1987, Activia has been at the forefront of gut health innovation, offering a diverse range of products, all proudly prepared in Canada with 100% Canadian milk. Activia is crafted with billions of exclusive live probiotic cultures and includes simple and wholesome ingredients, such as raw fruits and whole grains, all designed to contribute to better gut health. Activia contains daily nutrients (Activia is a source of calcium, vitamin D and/or potassium) and more than 109 CFU Bifidobacterium lactis per serving, a probiotic that contributes to healthy gut flora. Connect with Activia online at Activia.ca and on Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook.

SOURCE Danone Canada

Media contact: Emilia Rojas, [email protected]