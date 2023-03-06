New CWB podcast offers honest insights for growth-oriented business owners

Growth Decoder gives voice to business owners to share insights with peers about their path through headwinds, stages of growth





EDMONTON, AB, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is proud to announce a new podcast that digs into the pivotal moments faced by entrepreneurs, how they overcame them, and how they got to where they are today. Growth Decoder starts with a three-episode series that interviews real business owners at various stages of growth, from those that are grappling with a rapid rise in revenue, employees and customers, to another that's handing over the reins to new leadership. This podcast offers real takeaways to business owners who aspire to build their own successful business, and will be available at cwbank.com/podcast along with complementary videos and articles. Listeners can also stream episodes on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Growth Decoder is a podcast that features business owners at various stages of growth with different obstacles to overcome on their way to success. Head to cwbank.com/podcast to listen, watch and read, or stream on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. (CNW Group/Canadian Western Bank)

Growth Decoder is hosted by Mahfuz Chowdhury, keynote speaker and brand manager who helps organizations and brands enhance their culture and team performance through creative storytelling.

Episode overviews

The leap to a second location, with Odd Company Brewing

In Episode 1 of Growth Decoder, Mahfuz meets John Toman and Brett Loree, two of the owners behind Odd Company Brewing. The home brewers turned business partners share how their team overcame production and pandemic constraints to expand to a second location in the brewing heart of Edmonton.

Brett Loree, part owner, Odd Company Brewing on Growth Decoder:

"After COVID settled, we hit our ceiling - we'd become a local watering hole. But there's so much density around us that we were unable to even discuss with stores and other restaurants to carry our stuff. The people around us were keeping us busy enough that we had no choice – we could not sell to other people, or we wouldn't have product for the taproom. And that's what lit a fire under us to search for something to allow us to grow."

Why authenticity matters, with HRD Homes

In Episode 2 of Growth Decoder, Lindsay and Robert Vieville join Mahfuz to talk about building their custom home business. HRD Homes saw 1,000-per-cent growth over three years, testing the couple's ability to adapt and stick to their core values. The Vievilles discuss running a company together, balancing parenting with entrepreneurship, and how authenticity on social media has helped to solidify their brand.

Robert Vieville, co-owner, HRD Homes on Growth Decoder:

"1,000% growth is so amazing. But that kind of growth can also kill a company. We learned a lot of important things through that time. And we always made sure that what we did was focus on quality and that if we made a mistake, that you always fix it. And we still have that same tone in our company today."

Proven disruption, with Sharp Trucking

In Episode 3 of Growth Decoder, Mahfuz meets the president of Sharp Trucking Services and hears how the business overcame the loss of its CEO and more than doubled its number of trucks in just over a year. Matthew Halstead also digs into how to build trust with a new team and shares how an accident completely changed the way Sharp Trucking operates.

Matthew Halstead, President, Sharp Trucking Services on Growth Decoder:

"For someone in a new leadership role in a new organization, I think there's a temptation to say, we're going to change this. We're going to change that. You're struggling here and I can do this better. This situation was unique because of the timing of Marc's death and somebody new coming in. I didn't want this idea or perception that I was trying to replace Marc – I wanted to fill a need and continue growing the business."

Growth Decoder is available at:

www.cwbank.com/podcast

SOURCE Canadian Western Bank

For further information: Victoria Mattacchione at [email protected] / 647-825-5344