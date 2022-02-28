New CWB national headquarters to be built in Edmonton's ICE District

"We're proud to be part of Edmonton's vibrant business community, and this city has been and always will be our home," says Chris Fowler, Chief Executive Officer, CWB. "This investment comes on the heels of our continued expansion across Canada, particularly in Ontario, and positions us well for the future of work. We've found in ICE District a space designed to offer the flexibility, collaboration and preferred workstyles our employees are asking for, and we're confident this new headquarters will continue to put CWB on the map as a destination for top talent."

CWB employees will benefit from ample amenities in ICE District, including nearby restaurants, retail shopping, public plaza, fitness facilities and grocer, 3,000 new underground parking stalls, close proximity to LRT, and access to downtown's pedway network. Flexible workspaces and fluid design will hallmark the street-level banking centre, second floor lobby and office floors above. Designed to LEED Gold and WELL Gold Standards, the tower will also maintain a focus on environmentally sustainable building standards.

"We are beyond excited to welcome CWB to ICE District, the largest mixed-used sports and entertainment hub in Canada," says Tim Shipton, Executive Vice President, ICE District. "This tower will represent a new standard for office space, contributing to ICE District's expansive views and stunning architecture, all in the epicenter of Edmonton's downtown. Much like award-winning Rogers Place arena, CWB's new corporate headquarters overlooking ICE Plaza will create a vibrant and inviting place for clients and employees—just steps away from the biggest concerts, Oilers and Oil Kings hockey, shopping, dining, gaming and luxury accommodation."

Construction of the new tower is underway with tenant occupancy expected in 2025.

About Canadian Western Bank

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nation-wide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

About ICE District

ICE District is the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District is delivering a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey and world-class gaming, boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences and premium office space. Rogers Place was developed by Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties.

This is ICE District. Live, Work, Play, Stay. Learn more at icedistrict.com.

SOURCE CWB Financial Group

For further information: Angela Saveraux, Assistant Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations, Canadian Western Bank, 780-722-3578. [email protected]; Kevin Rapanos, Director, Corporate Communications, ICE District, 587-710-0692, [email protected]