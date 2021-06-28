DLYS by ROSE LifeScience welcomes micro-producer LaHoja as local craft movement advances

HUNTINGDON, QC, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The craft cannabis movement in Québec gathered momentum recently as more micro-producers officially joined the DLYS collective — an initiative put in place by ROSE LifeScience to increase locally-crafted options for consumers, while supporting community-based producers.

Craft cannabis producer LaHoja Organique of Beauce is among the latest to launch its first product. They are joined by Cultures Angers, out of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, as the newest members of the DLYS micro-producers collective.

"The team at LaHoja is doing wonderful things," said ROSELifeScience President and CEO Davide Zaffino. "It's so rewarding to help share their work with Québecers. It's a great example of what can be possible in our province when it comes to craft cannabis."

LaHoja's inaugural product under DLYS is called Beauce — Blue Iguana; an aptly named hybrid known for producing 'Iguana-looking' flowers and delivers classic cannabis aromas.

"We are proud to see this product come to life at the retail level," said Karl Couture, LaHoja President and General Manager. "We knew we had great quality cannabis. Thanks to the amazing support of the DLYS collective, we were able to get it to market. Having resources available to help with commercialization, logistics, distribution, and regulations makes a huge difference for our operations, and we believe it shows in the product. Absolutely, we're proud to join DLYS. But, more importantly, we're excited to continue doing what we love in our community and help improve the industry here in Québec with local production."

ROSE's mission for the DLYS brand is to support local craft cannabis growers with regulated market expertise, resources and a shared commitment to Québec values, businesses, and communities.

About ROSE LifeScience

As a private Quebec company founded by a group of seasoned executives with extensive experience in highly regulated industries, ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Quebec benefits from the responsible production, sale and consumption of cannabis. From cannabis cultivation to marketing and logistics, ROSE plays a key role in the Quebec market. ROSE not only produces remarkable cannabis, but also offers complete marketing service to selected producers to encourage a diversified offer on the Quebec market.

SOURCE ROSE LifeScience

For further information: Media Contact: Valentine Vaillant, VP, Marketing and Sales, [email protected], 438 989-6654