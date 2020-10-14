TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - A new brand awareness campaign from Canada's Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) profession highlights how CPAs will provide strategic leadership and guidance to Canadian business as the country begins to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Built around the theme of "Charting the Course," the multi-media campaign profiles businesses and individual CPAs that have responded with innovation and resilience to the challenges facing the economy in 2020. Through print stories, video and digital channels, the campaign illustrates the many ways that CPAs' unique blend of education, skills and experience positions them well to be leaders as Canada works toward recovery.

The campaign has been developed by the CPA profession in partnership with its agency of record, dentsumcgarrybowen, and dentsu X. It is inspired by the work being done by CPAs across Canada during these unusual times.

"Given the current environment, it seems appropriate for the profession to undertake a scaled-down campaign compared to previous years. At the same time, we are reinforcing the central message that CPAs are proven business leaders and advisors making significant contributions during this challenging time in Canada," said Lyne Lortie, Chair of the profession's national Branding Committee and Vice President of Public Affairs, Brand Strategy and Communications with the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec.

"This campaign uses print, video and social media to build around the theme of CPAs' essential roles in the economy," said Stephen Kiely, President and CEO of dentsumcgarrybowen Canada. "We have partnered with national and local media outlets to tell compelling stories that emphasize this theme."

With the goal of sharing the compelling stories beyond the audiences the primary media partners, a LinkedIn campaign was developed to optimize the campaign reach to all Canadian entrepreneurs and invite them to consult the custom-made content on the campaign website.

Another unique element of the 2020/21 CPA campaign will be a national "Charting the Course" webinar scheduled for November 4. "This virtual panel discussion will feature CPAs and business leaders discussing the current business environment in Canada and how the economy can move forward in a post-pandemic era. Besides profiling the contributions CPAs can make in this environment, the webinar will provide viewers with relevant insights and perspectives on the most important questions facing Canada this fall," said Kiely.

The campaign officially launches on September 22 and will run until mid-December. More information and campaign materials are available at: cpachartingthecourse.ca.

About Canada's CPAs

The Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation is used by more than 220,000 professional accountants around the world. Canadian CPAs are valued for their financial and tax expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, management skills and leadership. Canadian CPAs serve in senior roles in Canada and abroad and are recognized as having the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. They work in all sectors of the economy: public practice, industry, government, not for profit and academia.

About dentsumcgarrybowen

dentsumcgarrybowen is a global creative agency delivering idea-led brand transformation at scale. This new entity brings together Dentsu and mcgarrybowen to form a world-class creative powerhouse that now spans 33 locations in 24 markets. dentsumcgarrybowen delivers creative expertise and innovative global solutions for clients, applying big platform thinking to bring ideas to life and deliver world-class creative solutions to meet consumer touchpoints and work across geographies, cultures, and channels. It gives us great pride to work with the world's most iconic companies, including Ajinomoto, American Express, Asahi Breweries, Canon, Disney, Hershey, Kao, Marriott, Shiseido, Subway, The Coca-Cola Company, Toyota, and United Airlines. www.dentsumb.com

