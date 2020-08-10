"We're pleased to merge the talented and experienced team of associates at our Cornwall branches and offer our customers the opportunity to find the products they need in one convenient and newly renovated location," says Sebastien Laforge, VP, Eastern Canada. "This builds on our ongoing strategy to deliver exceptional value and service to our customers."

As a result, Wolseley Canada has closed its two existing branches located at 2901 Marleau Avenue and 650 Cumberland Street. Jason Lobb is the Branch Manager of the newly combined Cornwall location.

About Wolseley Canada

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and over 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG) and on the FTSE 100 index of listed companies.

