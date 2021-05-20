New Contactless Pickup Service Launching at Select RONA and Reno-Depot Locations in Quebec

These new pickup lockers will be installed near the entrances of select stores and be equipped with Bluetooth technology, a touchscreen, and user-friendly access instructions. Customers will be able to retrieve products they bought online within seven days of their purchase by scanning a barcode found in their order confirmation email.

"RONA and Reno-Depot's new pickup lockers are truly a win-win," said Isabelle Laliberté, Regional Vice-President, Stores for Lowe's Canada. "Customers can get what they need in a convenient, safe, and simple way. Meanwhile, our RONA and Reno-Depot store staff have an even greater capacity to focus on the in-store experience and other key areas where their expertise is needed. We're truly thrilled to bring to life innovative ideas like this across our network."

"As customers everywhere turned massively to online shopping over the past year, it became increasingly important for us to provide them with a quick and easy way to pick up their orders at their local store, without having to wait in line at the customer service desk," explained Tony Cioffi, Senior Vice-President, Stores at Lowe's Canada. "Improving the way we do business and how we serve Canadians is a constant priority at Lowe's Canada, and time was of the essence in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, with people looking to have as little contact as possible. Our IT and Operations teams did a phenomenal job bringing this project to life, working hand in hand to make this automated pickup solution available to our customers in a timely manner."

In total, 104 Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores will offer self-pickup by the end of spring 2021. Once the initial rollout phase is completed, Lowe's Canada will onboard additional corporate stores to the program and, in an effort to harmonize customer experience throughout its network, support affiliated RONA dealers who wish to install this solution in their stores.

Lowe's Canada is hiring

In another effort to continuously enhance customers' shopping experience, Lowe's Canada is currently hiring for positions at its Boucherville distribution centre as well as for customer service, cashier, sales specialist, lumber yard, and night crew roles at its RONA and Reno-Depot corporate stores in Quebec. Those interested in becoming part of the Lowe's Canada family and helping Quebeckers bring their home improvement projects to life can stop by their local store and ask to speak to a hiring manager or visit lowescanada.ca/careers to start their virtual recruitment process today.

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of $89.6 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 470 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

