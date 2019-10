New Construction Listings now Live on Zillow in Canada

Zillow has partnered with Brookfield Residential to begin displaying Canadian new construction listings

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ -- Zillow®, the leading real estate and rental marketplace in the U.S., launched Canadian new construction listings on Zillow.com and Zillow's mobile app to increase connections between builders and home shoppers. Brookfield Residential, a leading North American home builder, is the first builder to have its homes displayed on Zillow in Canada. Brookfield Residential joins more than 250 Canadian brokerages and franchisors that have signed agreements to display listings on Zillow.com and Zillow's mobile app.

"On average, more than 194 million consumers visit Zillow every month with the dream of finding home -- whether they're looking to rent or buy," said Errol Samuelson, Chief Industry Development Officer, Zillow Group. "With the inclusion of new construction listings on Zillow in Canada, we'll provide an even more comprehensive home shopping experience for our growing audience of Canadian consumers."

"Zillow Group is excited about the opportunity for Canadian builders to tap into Zillow's audience of home shoppers," said Lucy Wohltman, Vice President of New Construction, Zillow Group. "Brookfield Residential has long been a strong partner in the U.S. and it is great to have them help lead the way with us in providing a comprehensive home shopping experience for Canadian consumers."

"We are delighted to showcase our home listings on Zillow and provide our prospective homeowners with a comprehensive tool to search and find a home that best meets the needs of their family," said Marc Thibault, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Brookfield Residential. "Buying a home, new or resale is one of the most important decisions in someone's life and by adding our listings to Zillow, we think this helps ensure consumers can make an informed decision based on availability, pricing and many other factors."

Consumers shopping for homes in Canada will see new construction listings appear alongside resale listings in search. Home builders partnering with Zillow in Canada will have access to several benefits, including Promoted Communities, a listing product exclusively for builders, which improves discoverability and the visual experience for home shoppers considering a new build home. Additionally, builders have several ways to directly engage with home shoppers, including email lead forms, direct links to their website, driving instructions to new builds, sales office hours and more.

