GATINEAU, QC, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Employment Insurance Commission (CEIC) plays a leadership role, with Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), in overseeing the Employment Insurance (EI) program. It is mandated with annually monitoring and assessing the EI program. It is also responsible for ensuring financial transparency and rate setting for EI.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced the appointment of Nancy Healey as the new Commissioner for Employers and the reappointment of Pierre Laliberté as the Commissioner for Workers at the CEIC. Ms. Healey is appointed for a two-year term, effective July 26, 2021. Mr. Laliberté was reappointed as the Commissioner for Workers for a three-year term, effective October 9, 2020.

Mr. Laliberté was first appointed in the fall of 2016 as the interim Commissioner for Workers and in 2017 was designated to fulfill the role for three years. Before serving the interests of workers in his current role, Mr. Laliberté spent 20 years serving trade union organizations such as the Canadian Labour Congress, the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec, and the United Steelworkers.

Ms. Healey is an award-winning chamber executive with 20 years of strategic and innovative leadership as a champion for business. From 2008 to 2020, she was the chief executive officer of the St. John's Board of Trade, where she helped businesses succeed through advocacy work at the municipal, provincial and federal levels.

The Commissioner for Workers and the Commissioner for Employers are both responsible for representing the respective views of individuals and organizations affected by ESDC programs and services, particularly EI. By consulting stakeholders, the commissioners are able to convey concerns and positions regarding the administration of legislation, policy development and program delivery.

These appointments are part of the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees.

The CEIC has four members. The Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson are the Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development and the Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development and Chief Operating Officer for Service Canada, respectively, both of whom represent the interests of government. The Commissioner for Employers and the Commissioner for Workers represent the interests of employers and workers, respectively.

For more than 75 years, this tripartite organization has included representation from business, labour and the Government of Canada.

The Commissioner for Workers and the Commissioner for Employers are appointed by the Governor in Council. They are mandated to represent and reflect the views of their respective constituencies.

