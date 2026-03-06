MEDIA ADVISORY - Government of Canada to announce investment to strengthen workforce development across key economic sector Français
News provided byEmployment and Social Development Canada
Mar 06, 2026, 09:42 ET
GATINEAU, QC, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, will be in Ottawa to announce a significant investment through the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.
The Minister will be accompanied by Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament for Orléans.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change.
Date:
Monday, March 9, 2026
Time:
9:15 a.m. EDT
Place:
OakWood Headquarters
865 Taylor Creek Drive
Ottawa, Ontario
Notes for media:
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For information: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
