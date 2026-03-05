VICTORIA, BC, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The global trade landscape is shifting rapidly, creating uncertainty and challenges for workers, industries and communities across Canada. In a rapidly changing world, we are focusing on what we can control: building a stronger more resilient Canada. This calls for decisive action from governments at all levels to protect jobs, strengthen local economies and ensure workers can adapt to changing economic realities.

Workers whose jobs have been directly or indirectly impacted by global tariffs will receive support to help them adapt, retrain and succeed, as a result of a partnership agreement announced today by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable Sheila Malcolmson, British Columbia's Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

Specifically, $70.4 million over three years will be invested through the new Canada–British Columbia Workforce Tariff Response to support workers within the softwood lumber, steel and other directly and indirectly tariff-affected industries. This new funding will help more than 8,000 workers in British Columbia build new skills.

Supports will be delivered through WorkBC's provincewide network to ensure timely, local, and personalized support for workers who may benefit from retraining or employment assistance as they transition into new opportunities, including:

unemployed workers seeking to gain new skills for in-demand jobs;

workers whose employers are participating in Work-Sharing agreements, so that they may upskill or retrain as these industries adapt; and,

employed workers seeking new skills to improve their resiliency within companies directly affected by tariffs and global market shifts or their supply chains, or within communities that rely heavily on those companies, such as single-industry communities.

Implementation of the partnership agreement will leverage both existing and new or enhanced mechanisms and will benefit from the input of labour and business representatives. Coordinating directly with impacted businesses to protect jobs and strengthening data‑sharing will give tariff‑affected workers and those in Work‑Sharing agreements improved opportunities for upskilling or retraining, in a changing economic landscape.

This transformative new approach reflects a shared commitment by the governments of Canada and British Columbia to support Canadians through a period of significant economic adjustment, while building a strong, confident workforce--one where workers can navigate global uncertainty and industries can remain competitive in the global marketplace.

Quotes

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As global trade evolves, no worker will be left behind. Through the Workforce Tariff Response, that means providing the tools and training workers need to secure good jobs, continue building strong communities, and ensure Canada remains resilient in the face of global challenges."

-- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Tariffs and global market pressures have created real uncertainty for workers in key resource sectors across British Columbia. Our government is committed to ensuring that the people who power Canada's natural resource economy have the support they need to adapt and succeed. This investment will help workers build new skills, will strengthen local industries and will ensure that communities remain resilient as global conditions continue to evolve."

-- The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Workers, families and communities in British Columbia are facing real uncertainty because of global tariffs, and they deserve support they can count on. So through WorkBC, this investment will help people build skills and move into new opportunities quickly. Thank you to our federal partners for working with us to support people and strengthen British Columbian communities."

-- The Honourable Sheila Malcolmson, British Columbia's Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction

"British Columbia, in partnership with the federal government, is investing $70.4 million through our BC government to retrain and upskill more than 8,000 workers affected by global tariffs. This investment supports our Look West strategy, ensuring British Columbians have the skills to step into meaningful career opportunities in a changing global landscape."

– Jessie Sunner, British Columbia's Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills

"When workers are facing uncertainty, the most important thing is knowing they're not alone. This investment helps people regain stability by opening doors to training, support, and new opportunities. At Beacon, we're honoured to walk beside people during these transitions and help them move forward with confidence."

– Tricia Sexton-Earl, Chief Executive Officer, Beacon Community Services

Quick facts

Through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Tariff Response, the governments of Canada and British Columbia are delivering targeted training and employment services funded through Employment Insurance contributions by workers and employers, helping workers return to the labour market more quickly and strengthening community resilience.

The Government of Canada also invests nearly $400 million annually through the Labour Market Development Agreements and the Workforce Development Agreements in British Columbia, which support training and employment services for approximately 90,000 people each year, including : 40,000 people who secure employment within about 6 months of receiving support; 30,000 youth (15 to 29 years old), 14,000 mid‑career workers (35 to 54 years old) 30,000 workers from the trades, including 13,000 apprentices.





The Canada-British Columbia Workforce Tariff Response supports the province's efforts to support communities and grow a resilient, diversified economy. It also aligns with British Columbia's Look West economic strategy, which focuses on strengthening supply chains, growing the British Columbian workforce and positioning the province to lead in a rapidly changing global economy.

At the national level, the agreement prepares workers to seize emerging opportunities, such as those that will be generated through national initiatives, including the Major Projects Office, Build Canada Homes, and the Defense Industrial Strategy.

As of January 2026, British Columbia's unemployment rate stands at 6.1% reflecting broader labour market challenges linked

to global tariff impacts.

