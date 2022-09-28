New combined heat and power system will reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and advance Enbridge Gas' hydrogen hub in Markham, Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge Gas), along with 2G Energy (2G) and CEM Engineering, is pleased to announce that it will install a combined heat and power (CHP) system with full hydrogen capabilities at Enbridge Gas' Technology and Operations Centre (TOC) in Markham, Ontario early next year. This is a first-of-its-kind project in North America, and its success will open the door for similar hydrogen-powered projects across the province.

The combined heat and power (CHP) system operates via an engine that drives a generator, producing electricity. The residual heat created during this process is recaptured and utilized. (CNW Group/Enbridge Gas Inc.)

The overall goal is to power the facility on 100 percent hydrogen. The system can take natural gas, hydrogen or a blend of gas ranging from 25 percent to 100 percent hydrogen, and can transition between fuel sources in minutes, which optimizes efficient energy use and reduces emissions while maintaining maximum reliability. It operates via an engine that drives a generator, producing electricity. The residual heat created during this process is recaptured and utilized.

Innovative and collaborative solutions are needed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. With hydrogen-fuel flexibility, this mature technology is being deployed as a viable way to green the building sector, which is the second largest source of GHG emissions in Ontario.

While this project is small in scale, its implications are impressive. The system could consume approximately 78,000 kg of hydrogen annually, and the expected GHG emissions reduction when it's operating solely on hydrogen is approximately 133 tonnes of CO2e—that's roughly equivalent to removing 28 passenger vehicles off the road each year.

CHP systems are extremely resilient as they operate independently of the main grid yet are complementary to it. They are also versatile and can be employed in a wide range of sizes, with demonstrated compatibility in different applications, fuel sources and technologies.

"Green hydrogen is a viable contender in Ontario's shift to clean energy solutions. We are proud to work with 2G Energy and CEM to advance this technology and expand our hydrogen hub in Markham, Ontario. This is an important example of the investments Enbridge Gas is making across multiple markets to green the natural gas grid while continuing to meet the demand for safe, reliable and affordable energy. " – Michele Harradence, President, Enbridge Gas Inc.

"Having already sold several hydrogen CHP units to European countries outside Germany and especially to Japan, we are now pleased that our hydrogen solutions are also gaining recognition in North America. Our first successful placement of a hydrogen CHP in North America is also an incentive to further strengthen and expand our global technology leadership in hydrogen." – Christian Grotholt, CEO, 2G Energy

"We are excited for the opportunity to support Enbridge's commitment to Ontario and Canada to reduce carbon emissions while providing low-cost resilient energy. Having completed several successful natural gas-fuelled CHP projects with Enbridge over the past several years this project represents the next phase of practical and reliable energy systems." – Dan Jones, CEO, 2G Energy, North America

"We are thrilled to work with Enbridge, bringing our 20 years of experience developing and implementing CHP systems to show how hydrogen fueled CHP can support North American's energy transition, and pave the way for a cleaner, safer and more sustainable Ontario." – Lisa Katz, Director of Business Development & Marketing, CEM Engineering

"This is another great example of how investing in clean technologies will help secure a cleaner, more prosperous Ontario for generations to come. I commend Enbridge Gas, 2G Energy and CEM Engineering for their leadership towards a low-carbon hydrogen economy that will create jobs and reduce emissions." – David Piccini, Ontario's Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

"Our government's Low-Carbon Hydrogen Strategy has ensured Ontario is well-positioned to become a leader in the growing hydrogen economy. I commend Enbridge Gas on continuing to work on innovative solutions that are helping to transform its natural gas grid and support our work on building a clean, affordable and reliable energy future for our province." – Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy

"I applaud Enbridge Gas, 2G Energy and CEM Engineering on this exciting collaboration that reflects their bold vision and steady commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Investing in this Hydrogen Hub in the City of Markham will boost our city's energy security, resilience and reduce emissions." – Mayor of Markham, Frank Scarpitti

The 115 kW CHP unit will be provided by 2G and it will be able to operate with a minimum blend of 25 percent hydrogen to 75 percent natural gas mix up to a full 100 percent pure hydrogen delivery.

It is estimated that the CHP system could consume approximately 78,000 kg of hydrogen.

The expected greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction is approximately 133 tonnes of CO2e annually when the system is being powered by 100 percent hydrogen—roughly equivalent to removing 28 passenger vehicles off the road each year.

To learn more about hydrogen storage and blending visit enbridgegas.com/hydrogen.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with over 170 years of service to customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.8 million customers and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge (ENB), a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

About 2G Energy

2G Energy is one of the leading international manufacturers of combined heat and power (CHP) systems for decentralized generation of electricity and heat. 2G's product portfolio supports CHP projects with an electrical output of between 20 kW and up to 20MW for operation with natural gas, biogas and hydrogen. 2G has its own combustion engine line with low fuel consumption, high availability, optimized maintenance intervals and is the world's first commercial 100 percent H2 capable system. 2G has successfully installed several thousand CHP plants worldwide, and supports our projects with best in class service and support.

