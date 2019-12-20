New collective agreement with unionized staff reached

OTTAWA, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited is pleased to inform the public and all its stakeholders that a new collective agreement has been reached with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) Local 501, which ensures continuity of service excellence for years to come.

Natalie Kinloch, FBCL Chief Executive Officer said, "Recruiting and retaining a high calibre and deeply engaged workforce is critical to the Federal Bridge Corporation. Both parties came to the bargaining table with an open mind and a desire to arrive at a mutually beneficial outcome in a reasonable timeframe. I'd like to thank all parties for their willingness to readily achieve a positive solution for everyone involved."

The new four-year agreement will span to November 2023, allowing for continued stability as the Corporation maintains its focus on delivering the best quality services to partners and clients. The agreement provides a structure for appropriate cost of living increases over the course of the contract as well as basic improvements to entry-level wages that allow FBCL to remain a competitively attractive employer in the Sarnia region.

The Corporation is truly appreciative to the union and all of its employees for their efforts and the high level of collaboration in achieving this outcome.

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

