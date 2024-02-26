End of strike threat

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Transat announces today that 62.7% of its flight attendants have voted in favour of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service mediators' recommendation, thus ratifying the new collective agreement and effectively lifting the strike threat, putting an end to the uncertainty for travellers. The collective agreement is retroactive to November 1, 2022, and will be valid until October 31, 2027.

"Our flight attendants play a key role in Air Transat's success, and following an unprecedented process, we are pleased to offer competitive working conditions. This outcome will enable us to continue the dialogue of the past few months and move forward. We are also grateful for the patience and trust of our customers during these uncertain times," says Julie Lamontagne, Chief People, Communications and Sustainability Officer of Transat.

