New Collaboration: Dessine-moi un Voyage and Kikico Wine Events join forces to offer tailor-made wine trips to Spain and Portugal

MONTREAL, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Travel agency Dessine-moi un Voyage and event planning company Kikico Wine Events announce a new collaboration to offer personalized wine tours to Spain and Portugal starting in June 2024.

Born from a common passion for wine and gastronomy, sommelier and founder of Kikico Wine Events, Kristine Mansuy, and travel expert and president of Dessine-moi un Voyage, Isabelle Eon, are joining forces to offer an innovative and specialized service that meets a growing need among travelers for immersive and authentic culinary experiences.

"Interest in this type of trip is on the rise and I want to offer our customers the same enriching experiences I have when exploring vineyards in Spain, Portugal, or elsewhere in Europe: unveiling the hidden gems of each destination and discovering the real and the authentic," mentions Kristine Mansuy.

With wine tourism at the heart of their tailor-made tours, they offer personalized 5 to 10-day itineraries combining wine, culture and gastronomy. These include private vineyard tours, exclusive location getaways, culinary retreats with private chefs and sommeliers, and curated gourmet meals featuring local ingredients.

The all-inclusive tours include transportation, accommodations, activities and local guides, allowing travelers to experience a complete immersion. From boutique hotels with rural charm, to meetings with artisanal wine producers, to a selection of the region's finest restaurants, from the most authentic to 5-star establishments, it's an invitation to slow travel: savoring every moment and letting oneself be guided.

"For us, it's all about creating unique and enriching experiences where every customer leaves with personalized memories, a little something to go back home with," says Isabelle Eon.

About Dessine-moi un Voyage

Co-founded in 2005 by Isabelle Eon, Dessine-moi un Voyage is a Montreal-based travel agency specializing in bespoke trips around the world.

A pioneer in the field of customized travel in Quebec, Dessine-moi un Voyage was born from the collaboration of tourism professionals with a passion for authentic travel.

Every journey is meticulously crafted to cater to the individual needs, preferences, and desires of each client. With a commitment to environmental stewardship, the company prioritizes partners who share values of sustainable development and respect for local communities.

About Kikico Wine Events

Founded in 2017 by renowned Quebec sommelier Kristine Mansuy, Kikico Wine Events is positioned as a leading event planning agency for high-end wine and culinary experiences in Canada.

Specializing in private and corporate events, wine tastings, and exclusive vineyard tours worldwide, Kikico Wine Events provides bespoke services tailored to the specific needs of each client.

In 2021, Kikico Wine Events was honored by the British magazine Lux Life in the Tourism &Travel Awards category as Quebec's Best Wine Event Planner & Educator.

For further information: Please contact: Kristine Mansuy, Founder of Kikico Wine Events , +1 514 602-8777, [email protected]; Isabelle Eon, President of Dessine-moi un Voyage, +1 514-527-6516, [email protected]