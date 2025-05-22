MONTREAL, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Kikico Wine Events has been awarded the prestigious Wine Tasting Experience of the Year at the 2024 Canada Prestige Awards.

Presented in late 2024, this award recognizes the company's excellence in crafting high-end wine experiences, thoughtfully designed in some of the world's most renowned wine regions.

At the heart of Kikico Wine Events is Kristine Mansuy, an award-winning sommelier with over 15 years of industry experience. A graduate of the Institute of Hospitality and Tourism of Quebec (ITHQ), Kristine is also a wine writer, keynote speaker and brand ambassador for several prestigious brands.

This distinction affirms Kikico Wine Events' position as a leader in luxury wine tourism, offering bespoke tasting workshops and wine tours in Canada, Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy. "Guided by a local wine expert, our exclusive experiences are meticulously designed to showcase the finest wines and hidden gems of each region—offering wine lovers an unparalleled journey into the world of viticulture and enology," explained Kristine.

The Canada Prestige Awards judges praised Kristine Mansuy's extensive expertise and dedication, noting that her passion for quality wines shines through in every event she leads. This award recognizes not only her professionalism and skill, but also the unique, immersive experiences delivered by Kikico Wine Events.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said Kristine.

"At Kikico Wine Events, our mission is to create unforgettable wine experiences that celebrate craftsmanship, authenticity, and the joy of discovery. This award reflects the dedication of our team and partners, who all share the same passion for showcasing the exceptional wine regions we are privileged to represent."

From the cool-climate vineyards of Quebec's Eastern Townships, to Catalonia's vibrant wine scene, to the traditional wine regions of Southern Portugal, Kikico Wine Events proudly introduces guests to both iconic and emerging wine destinations.

The company's commitment to innovation is also reflected in Kristine's active involvement in the global wine community. She recently participated in Wine Travel Week in Portugal, a major international wine tourism event, where she explored up-and-coming regions such as the Algarve and the Bairrada Wine Route, gaining valuable insights to enhance Kikico's 2025 offerings.

"Portugal continues to surprise with its diversity and outstanding hospitality," Kristine noted.

"My experience at Wine Travel Week was incredibly inspiring and I can't wait to share these new discoveries with our clients through fresh, elevated experiences in 2025."

Kikico Wine Events continues to set the benchmark in bespoke wine tourism, combining deep industry knowledge, high standards of quality and a passion for storytelling to craft unforgettable journeys through the world of wine.

Discover Kikico's 2025 Wine Tourism Offers here.

About Kikico Wine Events

Kikico Wine Events is an award-winning boutique event planning agency specializing in bespoke wine and food experiences. The company offers customized workshops, events and wine tours across North America and Europe, created in collaboration with local experts to highlight the finest wine regions in the world.

The company was founded in 2017 by Kristine Mansuy, a certified sommelier and graduate of the Institute of Hospitality and Tourism of Quebec. With over 15 years of industry experience, Kristine has built a reputation as a wine expert, writer, keynote speaker and brand ambassador for several prestigious brands—bringing her deep knowledge and passion to the creation of tailor-made, unforgettable wine journeys.

SOURCE Kikico Wine Events

For more information, please contact: Paula Bernardino, [email protected]