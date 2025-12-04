OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - New research and market intelligence from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) show that development charges account for a significant portion of the cost of a new housing unit in cities across Canada. In Ontario, these charges can represent 8–16% of the price of a new condo and up to 9% of the price of a single-detached home in the City of Toronto.

In his latest article, CMHC's Chief Economist, Mathieu Laberge, shares new data on development charges across 30 municipalities in Canada, highlighting wide variations in what is charged to homebuilders. The article also explores the need for greater data consistency and transparency, as well as potential alternative options to fund municipal infrastructure.

"Understanding development charges is key to understanding housing supply and affordability across Canada. They shape both the cost of housing and the pace at which communities can grow, while being an important funding source for a broad range of municipal infrastructure. With this new data on municipal development charges and fees, CMHC aims to close data gaps and help inform decision-makers. However, inconsistent standards for how these charges are applied remain a challenge," said Mathieu Laberge, CMHC's Chief Economist.

As part of the Modernizing Housing Data (MHD) Initiative, created to help close data gaps and develop more timely and granular housing data, CMHC has developed the first data set on municipal development charges and fees.

