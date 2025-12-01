TERREBONNE, QC, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés, the City of Terrebonne and the Office municipal d'habitation de la Rive Nord (OMHRN), today officially opened a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. The new living environment has been welcoming tenants since November 1, less than 18 months after construction began.

Located at 430 rue des Tilleuls, the building is one of the outcomes of the first phase of the Mission Unitaînés project. The goal was to add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock within two years by building 11 residences, each with 100 units, in 11 different cities. A second phase, announced in August 2025, brought the total number of new housing units to be built over a two-year period to 1,700 in 17 cities.

Government investments related to the partnership with Mission Unitaînés total $370.1 million. They stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Terrebonne donated the land, provided certain tax breaks and covered the utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, rounded out the financial package.

The event was attended by Pascale Déry, Quebec Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women. She was joined by Tatiana Auguste, Member of Parliament for Terrebonne, Mathieu Traversy, Mayor of Terrebonne, Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés, and Charles-Élie Barrette, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Office municipal d'habitation de la Rive Nord.

Quotes:

"Our government is delivering more social and affordable housing than ever, in all regions of Quebec. The agreement with Mission Unitaînés is a model that yields concrete results. These are new quality living environments that are a great place to live, delivered on budget and on schedule. The official opening of the Terrebonne building is further proof of this! Congratulations to all the partners, and long life to the 17 living environments built by Mission Unitaînés!"

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The new living environment we are opening today is proof that, when we think outside the box and engage the whole community and partners like Mission Unitaînés, we can build projects quickly and at a reasonable cost. The opening of the Terrebonne building is another important step we've just made in improving the living conditions of our seniors in Lanaudière!"

Pascale Déry, Quebec Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region

"Our government is determined to support municipalities in finding local solutions to housing challenges. These 100 new housing units for seniors are helping to quickly address an urgent housing need for seniors here in Terrebonne. In collaboration with the government of Quebec, municipalities and Mission Unitaînés, we are helping to build stronger communities and a more supportive Canada for everyone."

Tatiana Auguste, Member of Parliament for Terrebonne

"It's an honour to take part in the official opening of the Mission Unitaînés building here in Terrebonne. I'm pleased to announce that this residence will be named after Jeannine Cossette, a woman recognized for her community engagement. A former city councillor, she contributed to the implementation of numerous cultural, sporting and social initiatives in Terrebonne. With this project, we're taking a major step forward in our housing strategy, which aims to build 1,200 affordable housing units by 2035. I would like to sincerely thank the Office municipal d'habitation de la Rive Nord, which has been welcoming the first occupants for the past few weeks. This new building, which offers 100 affordable housing units for seniors, is the result of the remarkable teamwork and incredible flexibility shown by our organization, led by dedicated people who are passionate about the well-being of our community."

Mathieu Traversy, Mayor of Terrebonne

"It is with immense pride that today, by officially opening this building, we fulfill the mission we set out on less than two years ago to provide quality, safe and financially accessible housing for the least affluent seniors in our society. We are very proud to bring this vision to life and to know that seniors have begun moving into this building that we built together. An effective partnership between the City, governments and our team allowed us to complete this project in record time and at record-low cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

"We are proud and delighted to work with the City of Terrebonne and Mission Unitainés to provide safe and accessible quality housing for our less fortunate seniors. This project embodies our vision of a more supportive and inclusive Terrebonne. I would like to thank all the partners for their dedication."

Charles-Élie Barrette, Chair of the Board of Directors, Office municipal d'habitation de la Rive-Nord

Highlights:

Virtual tour of a Mission Unitaînés building designed by Yelle Maillé et associés architectes.

The newly opened residence in Terrebonne includes 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a scooter parking area, it will also include a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Its mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. In addition, CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

