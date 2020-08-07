New Class Action launched in Court today on behalf of more than 100,000 Canadian Business Owners being unjustly denied Business Interruption Insurance Coverage

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The law offices of Koskie Minsky and Merchant Law Group have filed class action litigation alleging that all major Insurance Companies in Canada are in breach of their contractual obligations with hundreds of thousands of Canadian business owners, by refusing to pay any compensation for business interruption insurance claims relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kirk Baert, a partner with Koskie Minsky, commented today: "Business interruption insurance is designed for circumstances such as the current pandemic. Many business owners who have contacted our firm have paid significant insurance premiums going back a decade or more, to have business interruption insurance coverage in place, and now find that their insurance claims are denied without even a cursory investigation of their business losses during the COVID-19 shutdown. The Canadian insurance industry is abandoning small business owners when coverage is needed most."

"Even at this early stage in the class action process, our firm has been contacted by more than 500 business owners who are shocked that despite the temporarily closure of their businesses and clinics due to COVID-19, they are being denied any form of business interruption coverage. Aviva, Intact, The Co-operators, Wawanesa, Economical Insurance, Royal & Sun Alliance and many other insurance companies which are subject to this new class action, all seem to be taking the same blanket denial approach when it comes to business interruption insurance claims", commented Steven Roxborough, a Vancouver partner with Merchant Law Group.

Negligence and breaches of the duty of good faith are also alleged in this class action litigation.

Copies of the new Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec class action lawsuits regarding business interruption insurance denials are available upon media request, by emailing [email protected]

Member of the public seeking more information should visit: https://kmlaw.ca/practice-areas/class-action/ or https://www.merchantlaw.com/class-actions/

SOURCE Merchant Law Group

For further information: For national media inquiries, please contact Kirk Baert (a Toronto partner with Koskie Minsky) at 416-595-2092 or by email [email protected]; For local BC media, please contact Steven Roxborough (a Vancouver partner with Merchant Law Group) at 604-609-7777 or by email [email protected]