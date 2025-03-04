Trudeau Government Acknowledges Legacy of Île-à-la-Crosse Residential School, Marking a Key Step Forward for Healing and Reconciliation

REGINA, SK, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The following are comments by Tony Merchant, K.C., regarding the class action settlement announced today by the federal government in Ottawa:

"Today, the Government of Canada has taken a significant step forward in addressing the painful legacy of the Île-à-la-Crosse Residential School with the announcement of a settlement agreement. This agreement represents an important milestone not only for the survivors of this former residential school but for the broader Île-à-la-Crosse community.

Île-à-la-Crosse (Sakitawak in Michif) is one of the oldest Métis Settlements in Canada, with a rich history and deep cultural significance.

For our clients, the Government's recognition of the trauma caused by the Île-à-la-Crosse Residential School, along with the formal apology, is the most meaningful aspect of today's announcement. It is an acknowledgment of the enduring harm that has affected generations of Indigenous peoples, and it marks a crucial moment in the journey toward justice and healing.

The Federal Government is recognizing the profound and lasting harm caused by this school, which stripped Indigenous children of their cultural identity for decades.

Today's announcement by Minister Anandasangaree, on behalf of the Trudeau Government, has reaffirmed its dedication to advancing reconciliation efforts with Indigenous communities. This agreement represents a crucial part of the ongoing process of healing.

By reaching this agreement with survivors, the Trudeau Government is honouring their commitment to continue advancing Canada's work of reconciliation."

