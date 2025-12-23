NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER INVESTORS UPDATE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - on behalf of Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in SaaS clinical division support solutions for detecting and resolving drug-related problems, Mr. Elad Bibi-Aviv, Chief Executive Officer of Seegnal Inc. is pleased to update as follows:

Dear Seegnal Investors,

Wishing you and your families a warm holiday season and a healthy, successful New Year. Thank you for your continued support of Seegnal.

Very recently, on December 16th, 2025 I have officially started as Seegnal's CEO and have spent these first days in tenure listening closely-to clinicians, health-system leaders, payers/insurers, partners, and our team members across the board. A consistent message has emerged: healthcare is being asked to deliver safer, more consistent outcomes amid rising complexity and capacity constraints.

I have built and led healthcare technology initiatives at the intersection of clinical practice, data, and operational execution-focused on turning complex care decisions into measurable, scalable outcomes. I joined Seegnal to build the Intelligence Layer of Prescriptions and bring governance and trust to prescribing at scale.

The reason I joined Seegnal is that we are not starting from a concept - we are starting from real-world use, measurable engagement, and momentum. Seegnal's platform analyses more than 400,000 prescriptions per day, has analyzed over 174 million prescriptions in total, and over 20,000 clinicians currently use the platform, based on Seegnal's internal client information. More importantly, we're already seeing what becomes possible when prescribing moves from reactive to intelligent: measurable clinical benefit, smarter resource use, and reduced operational drag across the system.

A key advantage is that Seegnal is built on vast real-world prescribing data - and equally important, on the real reactions and behaviors of clinicians in workflow. That feedback loop is what we rely on to continuously improve relevance, trust, and impact.

The mission we are building toward

My vision is to make Seegnal the global Prescription Intelligence Platform - the infrastructure layer that helps ensure every prescription decision is safer, more consistent, and continuously improving across the system. You can think of Seegnal as a Palantir-like intelligence and governance layer for prescriptions - turning prescribing into a measurable, governable capability across the enterprise.

Medication and prescribing decisions sit at the center of care. They shape patient safety and outcomes and influence the total cost of care - often through downstream effects such as additional monitoring, complications, and follow-on interventions.

Seegnal's opportunity is twofold:

For clinicians: empower better prescribing in real time with trusted, explainable, AI-supported guidance embedded directly in workflow.

empower better prescribing in real time with trusted, explainable, AI-supported guidance embedded directly in workflow. For healthcare organizations and insurers: enable prescription governance at scale with system-wide visibility, aligned policies, and continuous improvement.

Our ambition is bold and practical:

From reactive care → proactive, precision medicine at scale

From point solutions → an operating system approach: strengthen decisions in workflow, then expand into enterprise-wide governance--from safety → stewardship → system-wide optimization.

What Seegnal does

Seegnal is building the Intelligence Layer of Prescriptions - a workflow-native, human-led, AI-enhanced platform that combines real-time decision support with an enterprise governance layer.

Why we are positioned to lead

Healthcare requires trust, integration excellence, and staying power. Seegnal was built for that reality: clinician credibility, explainability, and deep workflow integration - so value shows up where decisions are made, and then scales into system-wide governance.

What I will focus on next

Our near-term priorities are to scale Seegnal into a durable, category-defining platform:

Accelerate commercial expansion - starting with the U.S.: build repeatable entry points, convert pilots into enterprise agreements, and expand into multi-year relationships. Keep Seegnal human-led and AI-enhanced - by design: prioritize explainability, clinical trust, and workflow fit so AI consistently strengthens clinician judgment. Drive repeatable outcomes: deepen how we measure and communicate safety, adoption, and ROI across deployments. Scale enterprise readiness: integration excellence, security, reliability, and performance - so expansion is seamless. Build the governance layer: expand from point-of-care empowerment into system leadership - dashboards, controls, and continuous optimization for organizations and insurers.

Staying connected

In the upcoming weeks, I will be in touch with updates on what I have been learning, our 2026 execution plans, and the product and go-to-market choices we believe will define category leadership. I am always open to dialogue - please feel free to reach out to me directly at any time.

Thank you again for your trust. We're building with the humility to respect healthcare's complexity - and the ambition to make prescription intelligence a foundational layer of modern care.

Warm regards,

Elad Bibi-Aviv

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

+972 52 533 0856 / +1 (929) 248-4652

www.seegnal.com

About Seegnal

Seegnal is a public company that aims to solve one of the top causes of death and injuries in the modern world – Adverse Drug Effects (ADEs). Seegnal's Clinical Decision Support system introduces a paradigm shift in the approach to this problem by implementing a new elevated Patient-Centric Standard. Seegnal's SaaS technology exclusively integrates, at the point-of-care, unique patient-specific data such as genetics, lab results, ECG, smoking status, allergies, food interactions, gender, age, and the effects of many concomitant medications, while reducing the current alert load for clinicians by over 90%. In practice, clinicians using Seegnal eHealth complete their prescription workflow with limited interruption, saving time and fatigue. Patients enjoy more tailored medication and improved safety, leading to better quality of life, with precision alerts reaching up to 98% accuracy. Institutions have reported reductions in admissions, medication consumption, and significant time savings in prescription renewals. Seegnal eHealth is marketing its SaaS-based platform in Israel (where the Ministry of Health recently adopted Seegnal's patient-specific standard as the new standard in governmental hospitals), the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Poland. The platform is currently a "standard of care" system for over 10,000 clinicians in Israel, used daily for prescribing medications.

See www.seegnal.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including statements included in the "About Seegnal" section of this press release, are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "should", "will" or variations of such words or similar expressions. More particularly, and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements concerning Seegnal's anticipated commercial strategy, expansion strategy and R&D strategy. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to Seegnal's public filings with applicable securities regulators for additional information regarding risk factors and other disclosures.

Seegnal cautions that all forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Seegnal, including expectations and assumptions concerning Seegnal and its products as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Seegnal's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Seegnal. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Seegnal does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE Seegnal Inc.

Seegnal Media Contact: Elad Bibi-Aviv, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +972-52-533-0856, www.seegnal.com