New Chicago Style Pizza launched exclusively in Canada at Little Caesars

"We're excited for Canadians to experience the depth, no pun intended, of flavour in this new Chicago inspired pizza," says Jessica Foust. Director, Little Caesars Global R&D. "Embracing the slow cooked flavour and deep dish style crust Chicago is known for, this pizza is perfectly layered with Little Caesars house made pizza sauce, 100% Canadian cheeses, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and even more cheese. This irresistible crowd-pleasing pizza is so fully loaded that the toppings have toppings and we finish each pizza with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and oregano."

Little Caesars Chicago Style Pizza is available across the country starting at $12.99 for a limited time only at participating restaurants. Delivery fees apply for all online orders. Additional fees may apply for certain online orders. For more information, please visit www.littlecaesars.ca.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS IN CANADA

Little Caesar of Canada ULC, is the franchisor of Little Caesars® Pizza in Canada and is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Little Caesars opened its first Canadian restaurant in 1969 and now has restaurant locations in all 10 Canadian Provinces.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS® PIZZA

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is still family-owned and is and the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 states and 26 countries and territories around the world.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2018 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

A high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

For more information please visit: http://www.littlecaesars.com

