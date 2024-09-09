Little Caesars brings back its $5 Hot-N-Ready® Classic Pepperoni Pizzas for One Day Only

The pizza chain announces its third annual Customer Appreciation Day, just in time for their 20th anniversary of Hot-N-Ready Pizzas

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Little Caesars Canada, home of the famed Hot-N-Ready® pizzas, is rolling back prices on their Medium Classic Pizzas (Cheese and Pepperoni) to just $5 on Wednesday September 18, 2024 for their third annual Customer Appreciation Day* as a way to say thank you to their valued Guests. This deal is available all day on September 18, 2024 for walk in, in store purchases only, so mark your calendars!

Little Caesars Customer Appreciation Day is back on September 18th, 2024. (CNW Group/Little Caesars)

"Canadians are looking for quality food at affordable prices, perhaps more than ever these days," said Laura Magnoli, Director of Marketing, Little Caesars Canada. "That's exactly why we're so proud of our Hot-N-Ready offerings. And great quality at great value, everyday is more than just our delicious Classic Pepperoni or Cheese Pizzas, it is many of your craveable favourites, like our signature Crazy Bread – ready when you want it! We have been providing walk in, walk out convenience to busy Canadians for over 20 years and looking forward to celebrating with this year's Customer Appreciation Day."

2024 marks the 20th anniversary of Hot-N-Ready, the walk in, walk out in-store offerings that have become synonymous with the Little Caesars brand. Customer Appreciation Day is just as much about delicious pizza at affordable prices as it is about celebrating the legacy built by the iconic menu offering and reminding Canadians of the true definition of Hot-N-Ready – delicious food that offers speed, value and convenience.

Every day, Canadians can walk into any Little Caesars location, grab their Hot-N-Ready favourites, like the $7.99 Classic Pepperoni Pizza, and go! And contrary to many, Hot-N-Ready is not just a Pepperoni Pizza, the Hot-N-Ready menu includes the infamous Crazy Bread®, Specialty Pizzas**, New Pepperoni Crazy Puffs™ and Caesar Wings™, providing something for everyone to enjoy every day***.

For more information about Little Caesars incredible every day value, go to www.littlecaesars.ca

*The $5 Medium Classic Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza offer is valid only on September 18, 2024 at participating restaurants across Canada and is not available for online or 3rd Party Delivery orders. Limits per customer may exist, and while supplies last. In-store only.

**Specialty Pizza size, quantity and variety varies by restaurant.

***Speciality Pizzas, Pepperoni Crazy Puffs and Caesar Wings available as Hot-N-Ready Favourites between 4pm and 8pm daily.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS IN CANADA

Introduced to Canada in 1969, Little Caesars has been serving up value for more than 50 years through high-quality pizza at an all-day, everyday value. Little Caesar of Canada ULC is the franchisor of Little Caesars® Pizza in Canada and is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Little Caesars opened its first Canadian restaurant in 1969 and now has restaurant locations in all 10 Canadian Provinces. For more information please visit: www.littlecaesars.ca.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

Media Contact: Andrew Myers, 825-431-3538, [email protected]