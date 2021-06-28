"This summer, we wanted to add a uniquely Canadian twist to our collection of beloved snacks — what better flavour is there than ketchup to expand our flavour offerings in Canada!" said Lisa Allie, Senior Marketing Director — Frito Lay Core brands, PepsiCo Foods Canada.

Proudly made in Canada, ketchup flavoured AND in the ultimate Canadian shape, these red, maple leaf shaped snacks will make for the perfect addition to any summer spread from coast-to-coast.

Starting June 28, Cheetos® Leaves Ketchup flavoured snacks will be available wherever Cheetos® are sold in two bag sizes, 170 g and 54 g. These NEW dangerously Canadian snacks will be available for a limited time only, so get your paws on them while you can!

