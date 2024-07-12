OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced the appointment of Yoan Marier as the new Chairperson of the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board(TSB).

Mr. Marier has been a member of the TSB since September 2020, and has several years of experience in the field of federally regulated transportation, regulatory compliance, and access to justice. His appointment to a four-year term is effective August 21, 2024.

Before joining the TSB, Mr. Marier worked for the Social Security Tribunal of Canada for nearly 4 years as a member, acting vice-chair and coordinating member. He also worked for Transport Canada between 2014 and 2016, in the transportation of dangerous goods, ensuring the regulatory compliance of companies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Marier worked as a commercial airplane pilot in the Montreal area, which gave him a good understanding of the constraints that the industry is facing and its perspective on the work of the regulator.

Mr. Marier will replace Ms. Kathy Fox, who has served the TSB with unparalleled dedication and exceptional leadership for 17 years on the Board including 10 years as a Chairperson. Under her leadership, the organization has conducted numerous high-profile investigations, providing critical insights and recommendations to improve safety across various modes of transportation, including aviation, marine, rail, and pipeline. Kathy's tenure has been marked by her commitment to transparency, accountability, and the continuous improvement of safety protocols. She has championed a proactive approach to safety, emphasizing the importance of learning from incidents to prevent future occurrences.

Her contributions have made a lasting difference, and she will be remembered as one of the most influential figures in Canadian transportation safety.

This appointment was completed following an open, transparent and merit-based selection process.

Quotes

"I am grateful to Ms. Fox for her years of dedication to this vital role. The work done by the Board helps instill public confidence in Canada's transportation safety system, and Ms. Fox has done an incredible job in leading those efforts. I want to congratulate Mr. Marier for his appointment, and I know he will serve admirably as Chairperson."

— The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Quick Facts

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is an independent agency created by an Act of Parliament (the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board Act ) on March 29, 1990 .

(TSB) is an independent agency created by an Act of Parliament (the ) on . The Board itself has up to five members, including a chairperson, supported by a team of approximately 245 led by the Chief Operating Officer.

The TSB's mandate—as described in the Act that governs its work—is to advance safety in air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation by: conducting independent investigations, including public inquiries when necessary, into selected transportation occurrences, in order to make findings regarding their causes and contributing factors; identifying safety deficiencies, as evidenced by transportation occurrences; making recommendations designed to eliminate or reduce such safety deficiencies; and reporting publicly on its investigations and findings in relation thereto.



Associated Links

SOURCE President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

For more information (media only), please contact: Joanna Kanga, Press Secretary and Outreach Advisor, Office of the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]