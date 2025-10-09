New CertaPro Painters® Survey Reveals How Homeowners Are Planning to Refresh Their Spaces

87% of Consumers Say a Freshly Painted Interior Makes Them Feel Happy or More Refreshed

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Between April and June, CertaPro Painters®, North America's Most Referred Painting Company®, conducted a series of social media polls on Instagram and LinkedIn, revealing that the majority of consumers experience a meaningful emotional boost after painting the interior of their home.

"Painting isn't just about color--it's about perspective," said Dawn Perry, Chief Brand Officer of CertaPro Painters. "A fresh coat of paint can bring the same joy you feel from life's best moments into your home. It's a simple, powerful way to see your space differently and surround yourself with happiness every day."

Painted Spaces = Happy Places

When asked directly, 87% of participants said they love the look of a freshly painted room and that it makes them feel happy.

But homeowners aren't just feeling inspired--they're taking action.

Nearly 60% of respondents said they plan to paint a bedroom or living/family room.

On the exterior, 44% of homeowners plan to repaint their home's siding.

High-Impact Projects Top the List

Today's homeowners are looking for projects that make a statement, and the data reflects that:

75% of respondents would use paint to transform a high-impact area of a home, such as accent walls, kitchen cabinets, or trim.

42% specifically cited kitchen cabinets as their top choice for a refresh, making it the most popular way to upgrade their home with paint.

Whether painting a single room or transforming an entire home, consumers are choosing paint as a powerful way to breathe new life into their spaces.

