CertaPro Painters® Launches Seventh Paint it Pink Campaign

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- CertaPro Painters®, North America's Most Referred Painting Company®, is launching its Paint it Pink campaign for the seventh consecutive year in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and Breast Cancer Canada, to help raise money in support of breast cancer research. Since 2019, CertaPro's Paint it Pink has raised over $700,000.

CertaPro Painters franchisees who participate in Paint it Pink will donate a percentage of every painting project completed between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30. The effort is further supported by local businesses and CertaPro corporate team members, who take part in fundraising activities such as step challenges and painting landmarks and businesses pink in their communities.

CertaPro aims to increase its donations every year, with a goal of achieving $165,000 during the months of October and November 2025. All donations will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Breast Cancer Canada. If CertaPro reaches its 2025 funding goal, its Paint it Pink campaign will support roughly 3,300 hours of research for BCRF, or the equivalent of 66 patients' enrollment in a BCRF-supported clinical trial.

"The inspiration behind Paint it Pink came from a heartfelt journey of loss and a desire to make a difference," said Mike Stone, president & CEO, CertaPro Painters. "At CertaPro we are committed to standing by those affected by breast cancer, including our employees and franchisees. Our Paint it Pink initiative embodies our dedication to community support and allows us to put our core values into action. We are proud to continue our support for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Breast Cancer Canada and their mission to work towards prevention and a cure for breast cancer."

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation partners with The Pink Agenda on its FAB-U-WISH program, which grants special wishes to women undergoing or recently completing breast cancer treatment. Through CertaPro's relationship with BCRF, home painting services were added to the list of wishes available. This year, CertaPro Painters of York, PA, helped transform the interior of Trisha Lane's family home, bringing her space a renewed sense of joy and calm.

Lane stated, "Having my house painted means more than just a fresh coat of color--it feels like a renewal. It's a reminder that even during hard times, my home can be a place of light, healing, and hope. It gives me a sense of comfort and pride every time I walk through the door. We are forever grateful for the CertaPro team, who not only took on this project but executed it perfectly, allowing us the foundation to build upon, so that we can create the home we always envisioned."

Anyone can get involved in Paint it Pink by donating to support breast cancer research. Whether you're a business, community member, or individual looking to make a difference, your contribution can help bring CertaPro one step closer to a cure.

For more information or to donate to Paint it Pink, visit https://certapro.com/paint-it-pink.

CertaPro Painters® was founded in 1992 and specializes in providing commercial and residential services through 445 franchise territories. Its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. To join CertaPro Painters or learn more, visit https://certapro.com/.

