CertaPro Painters® Raises $130,000 for Breast Cancer Research as Part of its Seventh Annual Paint it Pink Campaign

CertaPro Has Raised Over $830,000 for Paint it Pink Since 2019

AUDUBON, Pa., Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- CertaPro Painters®, North America's Most Referred Painting Company®, has raised $130,000 for breast cancer research as part of its annual Paint it Pink campaign. For the seventh consecutive year, CertaPro Painters partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and Breast Cancer Canada (BCC) to help raise money in support of breast cancer research. Since 2019, CertaPro's Paint it Pink has raised more than $830,000, which equates to covering over 330 patients' enrollments into clinical trials through BCRF.

With support from 139 CertaPro Painters franchisees, a percentage of every painting project completed between October 1 and November 30 was donated to Paint it Pink. The donations will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Breast Cancer Canada.

"The inspiration behind Paint it Pink came from a heartfelt journey of loss and a desire to make a difference," said Mike Stone, president & CEO, CertaPro Painters. "At CertaPro, we are committed to standing by those affected by breast cancer, including our employees and franchisees. Our Paint it Pink initiative embodies our commitment to community support, allowing us to put our core values into action."

CertaPro's Paint it Pink campaign is amplified by local businesses, who "paint themselves pink" to raise awareness in their communities. The CertaPro corporate team participates through fundraising initiatives, such as its annual step challenge, and by producing awareness-building content, including this year's campaign video.

For more information about Paint it Pink, visit https://certapro.com/paint-it-pink.

About CertaPro Painters®

CertaPro Painters® was founded in 1992 and specializes in providing commercial and residential services through 445 franchise territories. Its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. To join CertaPro Painters or learn more, visit https://certapro.com/.

