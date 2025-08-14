CertaPro Painters® Welcomes Josh Painter as Chief Financial Officer

AUDUBON, Pa., Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- CertaPro Painters®, North America's Most Referred Painting Company®, today announced the appointment of Josh Painter as Chief Financial Officer. Painter has strong leadership experience in corporate finance and accounting within the residential services franchising industry.

"We're excited to welcome Josh to our leadership team," said Mike Stone, president and CEO of CertaPro Painters. "His proven expertise in driving financial performance and operational efficiencies will be integral to our continued success."

Painter has led finance teams and implemented scalable financial systems at organizations including FirstRidge Service Partners and Empower Brands. In his new role, he will guide CertaPro Painters' financial strategy and support the brand's long-term growth.

"I am honored to join the CertaPro Painters team," said Painter. "I look forward to building on the strong financial foundation in place to drive growth and deliver value to franchisees and customers."

About CertaPro Painters®

CertaPro Painters® was founded in 1992 and specializes in providing commercial and residential services through 445 franchise territories. Its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. To join CertaPro Painters or learn more, visit https://certapro.com/.

