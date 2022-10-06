CONTRECOEUR, QC, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Stéphane Brochu is nominated Vice President of ArcelorMittal and is appointed Chief Executive Officer, ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada effective November 1st 2022. He succeeds François Perras, Vice President of ArcelorMittal, President and CEO of ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada, who has announced its departure to pursue a new career opportunity.

After several years working for Atlas Stainless Steel, Stéphane Brochu joined the group in 1998, as senior coordinator, and a few years later he became plant manager of the wire rod mill at the Contrecoeur-East complex. In 2003, Stéphane Brochu became plant manager of the cold rolling mills and in 2005 plant manager of flat products, still at Contrecoeur-East. In 2008 he became plant manager at the bar mill of Contrecoeur-West, prior to his appointment as general manager of Contrecoeur-East, in January 2017. Stéphane Brochu has been in his current role, as Vice-President of Operations of ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada, since November 2017.

Stéphane Brochu holds a bachelor's degree in metallurgy from the Ecole Polytechnique of Montréal, Canada.

Within the next few weeks, François Perras will ensure his support to Stéphane Brochu in his new role. This and the continued support of the strong management team in place will ensure a smooth transition.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank François Perras for his many contributions to ArcelorMittal throughout his career.

ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada's mission is to produce Smarter steels for people and planet in accordance with its values of health and safety, quality, leadership and sustainable development. The company has more than 1,900 employees in Contrecœur, Longueuil, Montreal and Hamilton. Operations consist of recycling and scrap processing sites, a direct reduced iron plant, two steel mills, three rolling mills and two wire facilities. The company is the largest local recycler in Quebec, through its Joint Venture - Integrated Metal Recycling (IMR). The group has an annual production capacity of more than 2 million tonnes of steel and generates economic spinoffs of more than $1 billion per year. For more information on AMPLC, please visit http://long-canada.arcelormittal.com/

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2021, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.6 billion and crude steel production of 69.1 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes. Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future. ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

