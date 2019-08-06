New capital commitment from CDPQ and Fengate for eStruxture Data Centers

MONTRÉAL, Aug, 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) are pleased to announce a new co-investment in eStruxture Data Centers, a Québec-based data center operator serving companies and cloud service providers.

This new capital commitment is in place to support eStruxture's growth strategy, which is focused on acquisitions, the expansion of existing data centers, and the construction of new data centers.

eStruxture currently operates five data centers; three in Montréal and two in the Vancouver area. The new CDPQ and Fengate co-investment enabled the company to acquire a new data center from Shaw Communications in Calgary, significantly strengthening its presence in the leading technology hub of Western Canada.

CDPQ's and Fengate's latest joint capital commitment will also enable eStruxture to accelerate the expansion of its existing data centers, including the facility located in Montréal's historic Gazette building. Once the planned expansion is complete at this Montréal location, the facility will feature more than 17,300 m2 of space and 30 megawatts of capacity, making it one of the largest, most power-dense data centers in the Montréal area.

"With this reinvestment, CDPQ is continuing to support a rapidly growing Québec company that operates in a booming industry," said Charles Emond, CDPQ's Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec Investments and Global Strategic Planning. "As companies change and grow, their cloud computing, network, data storage and power supply needs continue to increase exponentially. eStruxture is well positioned to capitalize on the major digital transition currently underway."

"Since joining eStruxture as a co-lead investor, we continue to be impressed with the capability of the company's management, working closely with our team, to firmly deliver on their growth strategy," said Justin Catalano, Managing Director and Group Head, Private Equity, at Fengate. "eStruxture's momentum and focus stand out in the competitive data center industry, and the stable, long-term cash flow profile fits with investment strategy we have in place to meet the needs of our investors."

"We are very fortunate to have partners such as CDPQ and Fengate who not only recognize the value of investing in the robust, fast-growing data center market but also support and align with eStruxture's long-term growth strategy of becoming Canada's leading provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data center services," said Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture Data Centers.

In June 2017, CDPQ subscribed to the share capital of eStruxture, a newly incorporated company whose goal was to become a dominant Canada-wide data center platform. Fengate joined as a co-lead investor in January 2018. Just two years later, eStruxture now serves more than 900 customers, including telecommunications companies, cloud service providers, media companies and content developers, financial services providers, etc.



ABOUT ESTRUXTURE DATA CENTERS

eStruxture provides network and cloud-neutral data center solutions designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

ABOUT CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at June 30, 2019, it held CA$326.7 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

ABOUT FENGATE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager focused on private equity, infrastructure and real estate strategies. With offices in Toronto, Houston, Vancouver, New York and Oakville, Fengate has a proven track record of successful investments, establishing the firm as one of the most active real asset investors in North America. Fengate's private equity strategy supports mid-market opportunities across North America by proactively targeting businesses, management teams and platforms that will benefit from growth capital and the Fengate team's expertise. The firm has been recognized as one of "Canada's Best Managed Companies" since 2007. Learn more at fengate.com.

