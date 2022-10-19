New Canadian survey signals critical need for equitable student support following insight into current postsecondary student wellbeing

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The 2022 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study commissioned by Studiosity , a leading online study platform for post-secondary institutions, and carried out independently by Angus Reid, has been released in full and reveals a crucial need for equitable student support following insight into student stress, motivation to achieve high grades, thoughts towards cheating, and more by age, household income, location, and area of study. This study includes year-over-year data from the 2021 survey and aims to provide the higher education sector a detailed look into the feelings, commitments, and state of wellbeing amongst current students.

The study, which surveyed over 1,000 post-secondary students across Canada, includes insights such as:

76% of students report balancing work and studying

40% of students report having seriously considered dropping out of their college/university, up five percentage points from 2021

54% of students say they have personally witnessed cheating, including 15% saying it happens all the time

77% of students agree that cheating has become more prevalent, with the ease of academic dishonesty in an online learning environment considered the primary culprit

61% of students feel engaged with their college or university, with 17% strongly feel this way and significant differences between academic programs

64% of students remain at least somewhat optimistic about their employment outlook after college/university

On the topic of improving academic performance, open-ended responses from the survey include responses such as "Lighter workloads, end-of-year assignments instead of exams, fewer required course(s), more interactive learning instead of only lectures, and a lower cost of schooling." Another student remarked "Continue to offer all classes remotely. In person class offers me no additional benefits but does cause significant stress trying to commute in rush hour traffic." This year's survey includes verbatim responses to questions regarding engagement with their institution, pandemic impacts, motivation, stress, cheating, and more.

Professor Judyth Sachs, Academic Officer at Studiosity, says "If our sector is nearing the end of the bridge, having come almost to the end and needing to move on, then students report facing similar thresholds. Stress is slightly down this year but still high, yet it is comforting to see that a majority of students are feeling engaged with their university in some way. Over half of students have personally witnessed cheating, with a larger majority attributing it to ease of doing so in a remote/virtual environment. Students continue to report benefit from peer support, confidence, and sense of belonging, but are unwilling to give up newfound flexibility, with three quarters also now employed while studying."

"Overall, this year's survey does point to many positive indicators for the current student, reflecting new student expectations. Our sector has risen to meet them with more support, more inclusive treatment, and more care for our student's personal circumstances." The full report can be accessed at Studiosity.com/2022studentwellbeing .

