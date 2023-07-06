New Canadian Student Wellbeing Study Reveals Eight in Ten (81%) Students are Employed in Some Capacity

TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Chapter 1 of the new 2023 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study commissioned by Studiosity , a leading online study platform for post-secondary institutions, and carried out independently by Angus Reid, has revealed a crucial need for equitable student support following insight into student responsibilities and commitments, motivation to achieve high grades, and perceived engagement with their institution, by age, household income, location, and area of study. The study seeks to better understand the motivations, emotions, and demands of postsecondary students in Canada, and how to better tailor initiatives and solutions to them.

Key findings in chapter 1 of the research study include:

The majority of students are managing their studies alongside other responsibilities. Eight in ten (81%) respondents are employed in some capacity.

The majority of students are motivated to achieve high grades (87%) but still look for more support and engagement.

Six in ten (64%) students aged 18-22 report having needed study help after class or off-campus.

This survey was a follow up to the 2022 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study and the full report will include the chapters: 1. Student Engagement, Motivation, & Belonging, 2. Artificial Intelligence, Academic Integrity, & Cheating, 3. Transitioning to Postsecondary, Study Support, & Employment Optimism, and 4. Study Habits, Combatting Stress & the Intent to Withdraw

This report offers actionable insights to improve student wellbeing and will be released in chapters in the coming weeks.

About the 2023 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study

Studiosity produced the questions for this survey and Angus Reid Forum gathered the responses from current Canadian postsecondary students via an online survey. The survey ran from March 6 to March 17, 2023 and gained a total of 1,010 responses. The sample frame was balanced to ensure representation of men and women in proportion to their overall share of the Canadian postsecondary student population (56% female, 43% male), as well as to ensure statistically significant representation from regions across the country. The sample consisted of 80% full-time students and 20% part-time students, and was conducted in English and French.

About Studiosity

Studiosity partners with universities to provide online study support, anytime, anywhere to over 1.6 million students in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Studiosity's service connects students with Subject Specialists to chat and work through questions, providing formative feedback through help, not answers. The company currently partners with over 250 institutions globally, delivering equitable academic support online in the moment students need it, increasing life chances for all.

