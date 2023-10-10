New building for Benoît Labre House: Concerns raised by SDC Les Quartiers du Canal

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - In the coming weeks, the new Benoît Labre House building will open its doors, including two cubicles dedicated to supervised inhalations and injections. The Commercial Development Corporation (SDC) – Les Quartiers du Canal recognizes the urgency of the crisis related o homelessness and addictions in the region, and appreciates the efforts of Benoît Labre House to remedy this crisis over all these years. The SDC now finds itself in a position where it will be important to establish strong links between all stakeholders, so that its business community is involved and informed, and to ensure that this imminent cohabitation goes as smoothly as possible. Much remains to be done since this project today is facing growing opposition among its members.

Indeed, although the SDC does not have the expertise to judge the site chosen by Benoit Labre House, it wishes to make known the opposition of a majority of its members to the location of businesses on Notre Dame Street between Vinet and Bourget, and in particular the lack of social acceptability highlighted over the past few weeks.

As a priority, the SDC wishes to address their concerns on the safety of employees, customers and visitors. These businesses are questioning the cohabitation measures, which will be put in place to guarantee the economic vitality of the neighbourhood and the safety of its residents.. These merchants have also added their voices to the borough community, which is concerned about families, in particular those whose children attend Victor Rousselot Elementary School. They have pleaded with authorities on the absolute necessity of not taking any risks, and call for the Maison Benoit Labre to be relocated..

Moreover, these same businesses are wondering about the means of communication used to consult with the community. Many have not been informed of the arrival of the new building, which will house two cubicles dedicated to supervised inhalations and injections. They lament the inadequate consultation methods, pointing out the lack of attention paid to this crucial step in this project. Thus, they are asking that the inhalation cubicles not be authorized, hoping to be heard by public health authorities.

Regarding the SDC side, the organization wants to find solutions so that nothing adversely affects commercial vitality. In this case, it would also like to obtain guarantees from the competent authorities regarding the rigorous supervision of this experimental project, to have access to the reporting documents provided to public health, to know as regularly as possible about the studies performed by the SPVM on local crime, to be involved in the Good Neighbourly Relations Committee set up to speak up for businesses, to organize a meeting with public health to deepen discussions on the project monitoring processes and to obtain help from the City of Montréal to release funds in anticipation of possible damages to nearby businesses.

