TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - After more than a year of disruption, chartered professional accountants will be integral to supporting individuals and businesses navigating the post-pandemic economic recovery. The CPA profession has launched its 2021 national brand campaign focused on the fundamental role CPAs play as trusted advisors during these uncertain times.

"The trust level is so low right now that businesspeople need to lean on someone to have a clear vision of where to go," says Lyne Lortie, chair of the profession's national branding committee and vice president of public affairs, brand strategy and communications with the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec.

"People need to lean on a trusted advisor, which means someone they can trust that is acting upon data, not just ideas," adds Lortie. "Supporting business leaders and advising stakeholders through challenging times is the fundamental role of CPAs."

This year's campaign tag line and theme is "Lean on us, lead with us," and highlights CPAs as Canada's safety net for business integrity.

The creative component is comprised of 30-second and 15-second versions of a video commercial that will air on both English and French conventional and specialty television programs as well as online on streaming platforms like Bell Media and YouTube. There will also be a dedicated campaign microsite and the national and provincial CPA bodies are encouraged to share the videos on their own social media channels.

The campaign has been developed by the CPA profession in partnership with its agency of record dentsumcgarrybowen. Stephen Kiely, president and CEO of the agency behind the campaign, says they set out to understand and then target what Canadians and Canadian business leaders were experiencing during COVID.

"This past year has all of us reflecting on the importance of relationships and our roles and connections, not only in business, but the communities in which we live and serve," he says. "We all move forward together, and the strength, integrity and knowledge of CPAs are fundamental to turning our greatest ambitions into success.

"The videos really cement and position the CPA as the backbone of the Canadian economy and the mission of the CPA to be the safeguard of business," adds Kiely. "The CPA profession has a long, rich history of showing up and being that pillar that people can lean on. And CPAs also have a rich history in helping solidify business results and providing a gateway for growth."

The thoughtful commercial appeals to these emotions by highlighting three different industries that saw immense change during the past year, along with a CPA who assisted these businesses to overcome their challenges: a restaurateur who relied on a CPA to help navigate her business's transition to an e-commerce focus; a fintech start-up who relied on a CPA to help grow the business; and a CPA in biotech who used their skills to lead their company to success.

The commercials demonstrate the success of CPAs not just in business, but also in community and family roles to further humanize the role of the accountant. To emphasize this, the vital work of members will be featured with inspiring stories on the microsite.

"This campaign demonstrates to Canadians the crucial role that the accounting profession will play in the country's post-pandemic recovery," says Lortie. "It will demonstrate how essential we are to helping business and the economy not only navigate through the pandemic but also help organizations reinvent themselves."

The national campaign officially launches on October 25 and will run into the winter. More information and campaign materials are available at: leadwithusCPA.ca.

About Canada's CPAs

The Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation is used by more than 220,000 professional accountants around the world. Canadian CPAs are valued for their financial and tax expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, management skills and leadership. Canadian CPAs serve in senior roles in Canada and abroad and are recognized as having the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. They work in all sectors of the economy: public practice, industry, government, not for profit and academia. cpacanada.ca

About dentsu international

Part of dentsu, dentsu international helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM, and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsu.com

